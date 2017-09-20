Point community center to open in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — A local church will officially open its community center to the public on Saturday.

The Point was built by Eastpoint Christian Church, which opened May 5. The first services were held May 14.

The Point community center, at 345 Clark’s Pond Parkway in the former Bob’s Discount Furniture and HomeGoods building, will have a grand-opening party on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Eastpoint purchased the building for $7 million, which includes 6 acres of land, according to Pastor Scott Taube. He said the build-out cost around $6 million.

The community center includes a three-story playscape, indoor turf, NCAA-regulation basketball court, 100-seat Mainely Wraps cafe, gymnasium, 1,600-seat auditorium, and student lounge, among other features. The opening celebration with include food from the cafe and a doughnut truck, tours, bounce houses, giveaways and games.