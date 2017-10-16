Plummer Senior Living in Falmouth delays opening date

FALMOUTH — The new Plummer Senior Living apartments, off Lunt Road, will have a grand opening celebration Thursday, Nov. 2, from 3-5 p.m.

This event was originally scheduled for Oct. 26, but had to be pushed back a week while the developer received occupancy permits.

The 34 apartments are in a renovated historic school building and are restricted to tenants 55 and over. The available units include studios, and one- and two-bedroom apartments.

Each apartment features a full kitchen and bath and the rent includes most utilities. Other amenities include an onsite concierge and an adjacent village green.