Plant sale benefits garden club, library

FALMOUTH — This year’s Foreside Garden Club plant sale will feature a twist, with an opportunity for locals to also purchase bags of dirt and plant food in support of the Falmouth Memorial Library’s capital campaign.

The sale, scheduled for 9 a.m-1 p.m. Saturday, May 13 outside the Russell Room at the library, also includes a bake sale and raffle.

For the event, Coast of Maine Organic Products and Skillins Greenhouses have donated 80 bags of Quoddy Blend Lobster Compost and 32 bags of Stonington Plant Food, which library staff will sell.

“All the proceeds from the sale of these two products will go toward the capital campaign for the expanded library,” said Library Director Andi Jackson-Darling. With this sale, she joked, “People can ‘get the dirt at the library.’”

Kathy Nadeau, who is coordinating the plant sale for the garden club, added, “We’ve been holding our annual plant sale at the library for several years, (but) this year’s event is going to be a true collaboration.”

“This event is special in so many ways,” she said. “This is the Foreside Garden Club’s only fundraiser for the year and monies are used to provide scholarships to several local organizations. (And this time), the library will receive more assistance for their much-needed renovation project and members of the community will also be able to beautify their properties.”

Nadeau said the garden club would be selling a variety of annuals, herbs and home-grown perennials, along with special floral arrangements for Mother’s Day.

The raffle includes items such as gardening gloves, gently used garden items, plant containers, magazines and gardening books, and “beautiful items donated by members and friends. Please come and join us for this annual spring event.”

– Kate Irish Collins

The Foreside Garden Club will be selling annuals along with a variety of other items, at the club’s annual plant sale Saturday. The event will also benefit the Falmouth Memorial Library’s capital campaign.