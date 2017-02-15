Plans advance for 6-home Brunswick subdivision

BRUNSWICK — The Planning Board approved a sketch plan Tuesday for a residential subdivision off Route 1, near the Freeport town line.

Adrienne Fine, of Terradyn Consultants, said plans call for developing six lots on 19.7 acres of a 51-acre parcel at 720 Old Portland Road.

The parcel is “made up of fields, forests and wetlands,” Fine said, and contains an unnamed stream.

Fine presented plans on behalf of property owner David Marstaller, who intends to retain the nearly remaining 30 acres of undeveloped land.

The proposed lots range in size from 50,000-60,0000 square feet. Each will include a septic system.

A 20-foot-wide paved access road, ending in a cul-de-sac, will provide access from U.S. Route 1 to the six homes.

In response to abutters’ concerns about outdoor lighting that were expressed at a recent staff review meeting, Fine said the developer has no plans to install street lamps on the road. Individual homes, she said, will have outdoor lighting.

Plans to install a stormwater treatment system are still being developed, although Fine told board member Dick Vissar the system will likely be a drainage pond.

The board had few questions Tuesday.

Vice Chairwoman Margaret Wilson asked why the developer sought a waiver from the Department of Environmental Protection to reduce a setback near one of the parcel’s three wetlands, especially given the spacious lot sizes.

Fine said the extra space accommodates other setbacks mandated by septic plans.

Board members Jane Arbuckle and Jeremy Evans were absent from Tuesday’s meeting. The rest of the board approved the sketch plan unanimously.

