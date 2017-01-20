Pivotal stretch arrives for Mid-Coast teams

The winter sports season has made its turn for home and in the days to come, some of the most pivotal contests of the year to date will be held.

There has been no shortage of excitement in all sports over the past week and that trend figures to continue.

Here’s a glimpse:

Boys’ basketball

Brunswick’s boys’ basketball team was 6-6 entering Friday’s showdown at undefeated Edward Little. Last week, the Dragons won at Camden Hills (58-43), lost a tough one at Morse (63-62) and downed visiting Oceanside (49-39). The Dragons host Cony Tuesday.

Morse improved to 3-8 with a 63-62 home win over Brunswick. The Shipbuilders host Camden Hills Friday and visit Oceanside Tuesday.

Mt. Ararat was 2-9 entering Friday’s game at Leavitt. Last week, the Eagles lost at Lewiston, 48-40, and Monday, they fell at home to Edward Little, 70-56.

Girls’ basketball

Brunswick’s girls were second to Greely in the Class A South Heal Points standings at press time after improving to 10-2 with wins over visiting Camden Hills (60-39), at Morse (61-27) and at Oceanside (53-37). The Dragons host Edward Little Friday and visit Cony Tuesday.

Morse was 4-8 after a 61-27 home loss to Brunswick last week. The Shipbuilders go to Camden Hills Friday and host Oceanside Tuesday.

Mt. Ararat fell to 2-9 after a 51-27 home loss to Lewiston and a 64-21 setback at Edward Little. The Eagles host Leavitt Friday.

Hyde beat host Kents Hill, 37-18, and lost to visiting Hebron Academy (51-30) and was 2-6 entering Wednesday’s game against visiting Pine Tree Academy. The Phoenix go to Gould Academy Saturday, host Richmond Monday and visit Old Orchard Beach Tuesday.

Hockey

The Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon boys’ hockey co-op team was 4-6 at press time after a 7-2 home win over Brunswick and losses at home to Windham (2-1) and Edward Little (6-1). After hosting Gardiner Thursday, the squad visits Brunswick Saturday.

Brunswick fell to 2-6-1 following losses at Mt. Ararat (7-2), York (5-0) and Gorham (4-3). The Dragons went to Cheverus Thursday and host Mt. Ararat/Morse/Lisbon Saturday and welcome Greely Tuesday.

On the girls’ side, Brunswick was 6-8 after winning at Mt. Ararat/Morse (7-1) and at home to Edward Little/Leavitt (4-3) and at Lewiston (4-1). The Dragons host Mt. Ararat/Morse Friday.

Mt. Ararat/Morse fell to 0-13 after a 7-1 home loss to Brunswick and a 10-0 setback at EL/Leavitt. After hosting Lewiston Thursday, the squad is at Brunswick Saturday.

Swimming

Brunswick’s swim team swept Waterville/Winslow last weekend. The boys previaled, 100-66, and the girls triumphed, 101-67.

Morse’s boys beat Erskine Academy, 135-10. The girls also prevailed, 131-38.

Mt. Ararat’s boys lost to Messalonskee, 109-57, and the Eagles girls lost, 96-74.

Wrestling

The Mt. Ararat/Brunswick wrestling team improved to 15-2 after losing to Belfast (33-31) and beating Medomak Valley (54-24), Skowhegan (43-34) and Camden Hills (40-37) last week.

Morse was 6-4 after beating Oceanside (42-24), MCI (41-6), Erskine Academy (42-36) and Belfast (42-40).