People & Business: Sept. 6

Yarmouth woman new Bowdoin communications director

Mary Baumgartner of Yarmouth has been appointed executive director of communications and public affairs at Bowdoin College, effective Sept. 5. Baumgartner will have overall responsibility for managing Bowdoin’s communications and marketing programs, including design and branding, news, and media relations. She will supervise and provide leadership to staff in the college’s Office of Communications and Public Affairs and work closely with Scott Hood, senior vice president for communications and public affairs.

Baumgartner will also serve as senior liaison on communications and marketing initiatives between the department and other divisions of the college.

Currently a partner and the chief strategy officer at GarrandPartners, a marketing and communications firm based in Portland, Baumgartner was previously vice president for digital initiatives at HBO in New York City, where she was responsible for the development and growth of consumer websites, e-commerce business, and interactive TV initiatives.

In her 17 years at HBO, Baumgartner and her team transformed HBO.com into one of the most respected and emulated online platforms in the industry, growing unique monthly visitors from 500,000 to more than 5 million.

She also oversaw the advertising for series, sports, and events, and was a member of the launch team for “HBO on Demand.” She was the recipient of the first Emmy Award for Outstanding Achievement in Interactive Television and two Webby Awards in the television category. Baumgartner also holds a patent for the interactive interface for on-demand telecasting used by HBO.

In her free time, Baumgartner moderates a peer-to-peer learning and leadership network for executives from the country’s leading interactive brands, including Airbnb, Consumer Reports, Google and Thompson Reuters.

Baumgartner is a graduate of Mount Holyoke College, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations. Her husband, Philip Jones, is a writer and author who serves on the Yarmouth School Committee and as president of the board of trustees at Yarmouth’s Merrill Memorial Library. Baumgartner and Jones have two children, Samantha, a rising sophomore at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and Jack, a rising junior at Yarmouth High School.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Day One’s Board of Directors has announced that, after 20 years of service, Chief Executive Officer Caroline Raymond has accepted the position of superintendent at Long Creek Youth Development Center. Raymond will continue to lead the agency until early October as the board finalizes its transition plan.

Forty-two Preti Flaherty attorneys have been named to the 2018 Best Lawyers in America, a highly-regarded, peer-reviewed directory of attorneys and law firms in the United States. The magazine Corporate Counsel has called Best Lawyers, “the most respected referral list of attorneys in practice.”

Bigelow Investment Advisors of Portland announced that P. Benjamin Flood has joined its team as vice president and senior advisor. Flood brings his expertise as a certified financial planner to the firm as it grows and expands.

North Yarmouth Academy has appointed the following people to its Board of Trustees: Christopher Lorenz, of South Freeport, an Academy parent and president of Pine Capital Asset Management; Barbara Marr, an NYA alumni parent from Falmouth; Drew Oestreicher, NYA Class of ’89 of Yarmouth, vice president, Senior Client Adviser with Spinnaker Trust; and Betsy Tod, an NYA parent from Falmouth.

Portside Real Estate Group announced three recent additions to their firm. Tyson Wilkins, of Portland, has over 20 years of experience in the real estate industry. Susan McPartlan, of Portland, has a background in international finance and business development. Prior to Portside, she worked as director of finance at WEX and director of new business development at IDEXX. Amanda Johnson, of Freeport, spent many years in the marketing world.

Landmark Realty in Portland has hired two new agents, David Jackson has over 15 years in the residential real estate industry and Jesse Desper has six years as a small business owner.

