People & Business: Sept. 27

Hardshore Distilling named Best Craft Gin Distillery

Hardshore Distilling Company of Portland has been named the Best Craft Gin Distillery in 2017 in a nationwide competition hosted by USA TODAY. Twenty finalists were selected by an expert panel of distillers and spirits critics, with the winner chosen by popular vote cast over the course of four weeks.

“It’s a little unbelievable,” said founder and head distiller Jordan Milne. “To be nominated alongside some of our idols in the craft distilling space was an absolute honor, but never once did I really believe that we stood a chance to win. It’s incredibly humbling and an affirmation that although what we’re doing is a little unconventional, we’re heading in a good direction.”

Hardshore Distilling Company opened its doors in October 2016, making it Portland’s youngest distillery and one of at least 15 distilleries in Maine. The company makes only a single product, its flagship Original Gin, with a recipe created over four years that features locally grown fresh rosemary and mint. Milne and his wife, Lindsay, built the craft distillery and tasting room in the former J.J. Nissen Bakery Building on Washington Avenue.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Mid Coast Senior Health Center has appointed Shannon Dietz as the director of nursing. In her new role, Dietz will manage the nursing department and oversee the daily operations of the Senior Health Center’s long-term care and skilled nursing communities.

David B. Reid Jr., a 2002 graduate of Cape Elizabeth High School, has accepted a job as an assistant professor of Education Leadership, Management & Policy at Seton Hall University in New Jersey. Reid earned a Ph.D. in educational policy from Michigan State University in May.

Sevee & Maher Engineers, a consulting firm based in Cumberland, has hired Kristy Bishop, P.E., an environmental regulatory compliance expert. Bishop guides clients in becoming and remaining compliant with complex regulatory requirements at the local, state, and federal levels. Her work focuses on air quality and emissions compliance services.

Kayla Caron, of Portland, has been promoted to associate at Scott Simons Architects. She has worked on a variety of projects, with a focus on master planning, educational, and library projects.

Granted

The city of Bath will receive a BikeMaine Grant in the amount of $2,700, funded by proceeds from The Bicycle Coalition of Maine’s annual BikeMaine event. Bath will use the funding to construct a “pump” track in a vacant lot between Bath Middle School and the Bath Skate Park. A pump track is a small, looping course of banked turns and other features, designed to be ridden without pedaling. Instead, riders gain momentum by “pumping” with up and down movements on the bicycle. The track will be equipped with 30 high-quality bicycles and helmets, as well as tools and supplies for maintenance.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration on Aging has awarded MaineHealth a grant of $957,000 to train Alzheimer’s caregivers and expand health care services for dementia-related illnesses. MaineHealth, the largest health care organization in Maine, is a not-for-profit organization; the grant will support caregivers in both Lincoln County and Greater Portland.

Save the date

Quincey Hentzel has recently been appointed as the new CEO of the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce, the first woman ever appointed to the position. A reception in her honor will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Roux & Cyr International Fine Art Gallery, 48 Free St., Portland. Hentzel said her mission is to focus on small business, minority, and women-led businesses. Hentzel looks forward to the reception as an opportunity to reach her target audience and help launch her goals. The event is free and open to the public.

Peggy French and Mary Bradstreet of Studio 114, which came in second in the Hair Stylist/Barber category, were among the winners of the Southern Forecaster’s Best of Best who celebrated in Scarborough Sept. 19 at Sebago Brewing Co. The event was attended by more than 80 local business people.

Reid

Monday of the Minds, a community hip-hop showcase in Portland, held its second annual “Monday of the Minds Community Clean Up Day” on Sept. 4. The group spent three hours around Baxter Boulevard cleaning up the park while celebrating healthy living through hip-hop culture. From left are Stay On Mars, Jakob Fenrir Blak, Gravy Katie, Holicky, Graphic Melee, Murka Mayo, Words of Phrase, Will Trixx, Jimmy the Human, Kara Mullin, Terry Mullin, Ill Murray and Moth Child.

Bishop