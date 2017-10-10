People & Business: Oct. 11

Readers invited to revisit ‘Sam’s Corner’

The 2nd edition publication of “Sam’s Corner,” by Dr. Sam Ristich, who was fondly known as “the mushroom guru of Sligo Road (North Yarmouth),” has been edited and is available for purchase.

The book is a collection of Ristich’s columns for the Maine Mycology Association’s quarterly newsletters, which he contributed to for 22 years and contains a smorgasbord of local information about fungi and other finds of interest seen in southern and midcoast Maine.

Ristich, who died in 2008 at the age of 92, taught at Maine Audobon in Falmouth, then helped start the MMA in 1986, a few years after he retired and moved to southern Maine. According to his daughter, Ruthie Ristich, “He was an enthusiastic and much beloved teacher, whose background as a dyed-in-the-wool naturalist (Ph.D. in entomology from Cornell, minors in botany, ecology, mycology and overall knowledge of zoology, including birds, and the undying curiously of forest systems), drew students in the hundreds, if not thousands.”

The regional Northeast Mycology Federation’s (a collection of 13 states and Quebec) annual four-day foray each summer is named in his honor (NEMF.org). To learn more about the book, as well as a review by MMA president David Porter in a recent issue of Fungi the Magazine, see http://samristich.com/store.html).

Former Portland officer teams up for ‘Shots Fired’

Deadly police encounters have become part of a regular topic in today’s cultural conversation. Now, Joseph K. Loughlin—former assistant chief of police for Portland—and Kate Clark Flora—one-time assistant attorney general for Maine and two-time winner of the Maine Literary Award for Crime Fiction—have collaborated on “Shots Fired: The Misunderstandings, Misconceptions, and Myths about Police Shootings.”

The work of nonfiction will be released Oct. 24 by Skyhorse Publishing.

“Shots Fired” works to explore the experiences of the human beings behind the badge and taking readers inside the minds of officers during a shooting. The book touches on the aftermath of police-involved shootings — the debriefings, internal and external investigations, and psychological evaluations.

Loughlin is a graduate of the FBI National Academy Command training in Quantico, Virginia, served as the commander of the Special Reaction Team, of which he was a member for more than 20 years. Flora co-wrote the award-winning memoir “A Good Man with a Dog” with a retired Maine game warden.

Granted

Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation has announced that Maine Cancer Foundation in Falmouth was awarded $500 from the Foundation’s Community Spirit 9/11 Mini-Grant program. Employee Laura Barry of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care nominated the organization. The program was created to commemorate those Harvard Pilgrim members who lost their lives on Sept. 11, and allows each Harvard Pilgrim employee to award a $500 grant to the local charity of his or her choice each calendar year.

Three Maine organizations are adding to their electric vehicle fleets and charging infrastructure after receiving grants from Central Maine Power. The Greater Portland Council of Governments will lease an all-electric Nissan Leaf. Receiving $2,500 each for purchase and installation of Level 2 charging stations are the Scarborough Public Library and Waynflete School in Portland.

Recognition

During recent judging held at Maine Municipal Association, three local municipalities were recognized for producing high-quality Annual Reports.

MMA’s Annual Report Competition, which has been held for 50 years, recognizes municipalities for producing reports for residents that have excellent content, are well organized and visually appealing. More than 240 municipalities entered reports this year.

Judges for MMA rate the reports in five population categories, ranging from under 500 to over 5,000. Awards are named Supreme (first place), Superior (second place) and Excellence (third place) in each category. In the 5,000 and over category, Freeport was judged to be Superior and South Portland earned Excellence.

News from nonprofits

Janus Choice, an educational nonprofit that has instituted the state of Maine’s first and only Accelerator program focused on healthcare, is developing a product that matches hospital patients being discharged from hospitals with the best possible care providers for treatment such as rehabilitation or physical therapy.

Hires, promotions, appointments

PROPEL Portland announces Rebecca Bolduc as the new board president and Kaitlyn Morse as the new board vice president. A Portland resident, Bolduc is also a Senior Team Leader at WEX Inc. Morse, a Westbrook resident, runs sales for The Woods at Canco, a retirement community in Portland.

Workers’ compensation specialist The MEMIC Group has announced the appointment of Anthony “Tony” Payne to the post of senior vice president, external affairs. Payne, a resident of Falmouth, will oversee corporate communications and marketing, advertising, public relations, community relations, as well as legislative and government affairs.

Topsham-based law firm McTeague Higbee announced that Karen Bilodeau, a partner at the firm, has been named to the board of directors of the Workers’ Injury & Advocacy Group.

Steven Trockman has been named the new director of marketing operations at New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland. In 2012, he was honored as one of Maine’s Forty Under 40 awardees by MaineToday Media.

Joel Riemersma of Topsham has joined CPA firm Macpage as a tax associate.

Save the date

Maine Real Estate & Development Association’s Annual Fall Social will be on Saturday, Oct. 26. Members of the public are invited to the Hilton Garden Inn, 65 Commercial St. on Portland’s waterfront for hors d’oeuvres, spirits, and conversation with colleagues, friends and other industry professionals from 5-7 p.m. RSVP is requested by Oct. 19. See www.mereda.org for details.

