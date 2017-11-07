People & Business: Nov. 8

Recognition

Deacon Dennis Popadak, who serves at the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs of North America Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport), has been presented with the Monsignor Charles M. Murphy Deacon of the Year Award. The award was presented by Bishop Robert P. Deeley and Deacon Peter Bernier, director of the Office of the Diaconate, during the 2017 Deacon Assembly this fall.

Ordained in 1998, Popadak was a member of the first class of permanent deacons to be ordained in the diocese, and he is considered a pioneer in helping to define diaconal ministry in the Catholic Church in Maine. He has served in full-time ministry for 19 years, at both the parish and diocesan levels. That has included 13 years as a parish catechetical leader, as well as his current position as a parish leader at St. Gregory Church.

Jason Lindstrom, president/CEO of Evergreen Credit Union, was recently named a 2017 CU Rock Star by the Credit Union National Association. The Rock Star designation is selected annually based upon nominations and feedback from each state’s credit union system.

Environmental scientist Rebekah Sirois and Chief Wastewater Plant Operator Steve Sloan have accepted the Department of Environmental Protection’s Certificate of Achievement Award. The Award recognizes Portland Water District’s Wastewater Services Department for outstanding management and operation. Laboratory intern Crystal Cooper accepted the Young Professionals Committee Higher Education Award and scholarship to further her education in the field.

Martha Spiess of Freeport was given the 2017 Conservation Leadership Award by the Natural Resources Council of Maine for her work as an activist/videographer. Spiess volunteered hundreds of hours producing video for environmental protection. Also during the October ceremony, Addie Farmer and Lainey Randall of Portland were given the 2017 People’s Choice Award for their work to keep plastics and other pollution out of Casco Bay.

Maine Medical Partners has received the HPV Vaccine Is Cancer Prevention Champion Award for outstanding efforts to promote HPV vaccine in pediatric practices. Maine Medical Partners-Pediatrics has been recognized as number one in the region that includes all of New England and the state of New York for HPV immunization rates. Portland Pediatrics also was ranked number one in Maine.

Certified

Brunswick-based Modern Pest Services announced training manager Paul Lavallee has been certified as an Associate Certified Entomologist by the Entomological Society of America Certification Corporation. Lavallee must have a minimum of seven years of verifiable pest management experience and pass a rigorous test on insect pest control.

Granted

Pine Tree Legal Assistance will receive two technology grants from the Legal Services Corporation totaling $261,250. The first grant for $175,250 will be used for a project benefiting low-income veterans, while the second grant for $86,000 will be used for improvements to statewide legal websites.

Bangor Savings Bank and Foundation awarded a $40,000 grant to Brunswick-based Genesis Fund in October to help finance loans for projects that benefit Maine’s underserved populations. “We are celebrating the Genesis Fund’s 25th anniversary this year and this gift will help us create affordable housing now and well into the future,” said Genesis Fund Executive Director Bill Floyd.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Camden National Bank recently named John C. Everett as director of Commercial Banking for the southern Maine region. In his new role, Everett will lead the Commercial Banking team in Cumberland and York counties.

Meryl E. Poulin of Cape Elizabeth has joined the Preti Flaherty law firm in Portland. Verrill Dana has welcomed attorneys Hale Melnick and Alexander Porter as associates in the firm’s Portland office.

Amanda Rand, the wealth management firm’s chief trust officer, is the new president of Spinnaker Trust in Portland, it was announced a recent reception celebrating the company’s first 17 years of success. Rand will take over for Dick Curran, who founded the firm in 2001.

Portland-based Modern Grid Partners announced that utility and smart city strategist Todd Lamoureaux is the newest addition to the leadership team. Lamoureaux will serve as the vice president of strategy.

Systems Engineering, a leading IT strategy and managed services provider, announced changes to its senior leadership team: Craig Tribuno, president of the employee-owned company since 2013, will now assume the role of CEO and chairman of the board; Matt McGrath, the director of engineering for the last three years, has been promoted to president; John Sterling, previously with CashStar, Inc., joined the company as the director of engineering; and Eric Tennyson joined the company from WEX, Inc. as director of finance and administration.

New Ventures

Bob’s Clam Hut has leased a 980-square-foot restaurant building at 109 Cumberland Ave. in Portland from Enfelmildred LLC. Bob’s Clam Hut has been operating in Kittery since 1956 and this will be their second location.

Ed McKersie, founder and president of Pro Search in Portland, announced Nov. 1 that the company is now employee-owned. Eleven employees work at Pro Search, which provides recruitment and staffing services, with more than 200 temporary and contract employees working for employers across Maine.

Lavallee

Mid Coast Hospital physicians Ira A. Bird, James Rines and David Inger have received Citations for Excellence in Teaching from Tufts University School of Medicine.

Everett Lindstrom