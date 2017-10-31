People & Business: Nov. 1

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Portland Society for Architecture has installed Addy Smith-Reiman as the group’s executive director. She replaces Carole Merrill, who is retiring after leading PSA since its 2006 inception. Her experience includes the design, construction and maintenance planning for Three Rivers Park, Pittsburgh’s 13-mile, downtown riverfront park along the Allegheny, Monongahela and Ohio rivers. She also served as transportation planner/project manager for Connect Historic Boston; conservation associate for the Olmsted Center for Landscape Preservation in Boston; and founder/director of the Northeast Kingdom Arts Council in Vermont.

The Maine Mariners hockey team has chosen Big Room Studios of Portland to create their primary and secondary logos. The design will be released in November.

“The logo is such an important part of every sports team. We wanted to make sure we chose the right fit for the Mariners. Big Room Studios impressed us with their creativity, understanding of the local market and a comprehensive vision for the look of the team,” said Adam Goldberg, VP of Business Operations for the Maine Mariners.

New England Cancer Specialists has promoted Victoria Foley to director of marketing. Foley has served as marketing manager for two years for the practice’s three locations in Scarborough, Brunswick and Kennebunk.

Seth Wilschutz of Cumberland has joined Scott Simons Architects as a project manager. Wilschutz was with Hartman-Cox Architects in Washington, D.C., for 12 years and worked on projects at the National Gallery of Art and The Smithsonian.

The Maine Real Estate & Development Association announced that longtime member, Gary Vogel of Drummond Woodsum, has been elected vice president.

Bishop Robert Deeley has named Lori Dahlhoff as the new director of the Office of Lifelong Faith Formation for the Diocese of Portland. Dahlhoff, who has more than 20 years of experience in catechetical ministry at the parish, diocesan, and national levels, will succeed Maryanne Harrington, who announced her retirement in September.

Mercy’s Yarmouth Primary Care at 385 Route 1 has hired two new doctors. Molly O’Malley, DO, received her medical degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and completed her residency and became a board-certified family physician at the University of Connecticut. Erin Piontek, MD, received her medical degree from Saint Louis University School of Medicine. She completed her residency at University of Missouri Family Medicine.

Bangor International Music Festival welcomes Susanne Stover as Finance and HR officer. Stover joins the Festival following a 20-plus year corporate career in New York and California, most recently as the senior vice president and Chief Financial Officer for the New York Racing Association and Chief Financial Officer for Rosa Mexicano Restaurants.

Rebecca W. Wright of Freeport has joined the staff of Big Brothers Big Sisters as director of development. She previously served as director of development for Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine.

Recognition

Jeremy R. Fischer, Drummond Woodsum’s Practice Group Leader for Bankruptcy, Restructuring & Creditors’ Rights, has been recognized by the American Bankruptcy Institute as one of the top 40 bankruptcy, insolvency, and restructuring professionals globally who are 40 years old or younger as of Dec. 1, 2017.

Barba + Wheelock Architects – with offices in Portland– are being honored with a preservation award by the Lower Merion Township in Philadelphia for a rehab of a carriage house to a makers space project at Friends’ Central School. Team members at Barba + Wheelock included Cynthia Wheelock, Linda Braley, Tim Morrison and Nancy Barba.

R. Benjamin Borowski, of Portland, and Portland attorney Parke A. Burmeister, principal of Casco Bay Law, have been selected to the 2017 New England Super Lawyers Rising Stars list by the attorney rating service, Super Lawyers. Only 5 percent of attorneys are selected to Super Lawyers, and half of them are included in the service’s Rising Stars list.

Certified

Sarah Kelly, owner of Sarah Kelly Coaching, was one of six Mainers last month to take the first-ever standardized medical board exam for Health and Wellness Coaches.

Giving Back

Fontaine Family-The Real Estate Leader, which has offices in Scarborough, recently held its 4th Annual Bid for Wishes Silent Auction and raised $7,132 for Make-A-Wish Maine. The Fontaine Team has been involved with Make-A-Wish Maine since 2009.

More than 20 employees from Coastal Enterprises Inc., including, from left, Niels Zellers, Jesse McKinnell, John Scriber and Art Stevens, volunteered their services Oct. 4 to help the Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust. The men removed invasive plants at the Trust’s newest conserved property in Topsham. Others worked at Crystal Spring Farm in Brunswick and the Tom Settlemire Community Garden. Wilschutz Fischer Smith-Reiman Wright