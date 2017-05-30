People & Business: May 31

Falmouth resident receives honor for lifetime of caring

A retired doctor who once made house calls, cared for children at African refugee camps and worked with Cesar Chavez received a lifetime achievement award from the Maine Health Care Association.

John Radebaugh, who resides at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, was one of 34 to be honored at the annual event in April.

In high school, Radebaugh worked as an orderly and observed his first surgery. When he graduated high school in 1943, he joined the Army special training group and was to be part of the planned invasion of the Japanese mainland. After discharge in 1946, Radebaugh entered Bates College through the GI bill and was later accepted into Harvard Medical School. In August 1955, Radebaugh and his family moved to Bangor to open up a practice in pediatrics. With no patients and little to no money, the good doctor ended up picking potatoes in Aroostock County for a short time to make ends meet. He then became a part of the health clinic for the Penobscot Indians on Indian Island, and served as the school physician at the University of Maine, Orono. Radebaugh never refused to make a house call and always carried a harmonica to put sick children at ease.

In 1958, Radebaugh joined a practice in Rochester, New York, and, in 1969, he volunteered in refugee camps in Biafra, Africa. After returning to the states, Radebaugh developed farm clinics for migrant workers in California, where he worked with activist Cesar Chavez until Chavez died in 1993.

Radebaugh retired from Dartmouth Medical School in 1996, closed his practice and moved back to Maine with his wife. In 1999, he was inducted into the Farm Worker Advocate Hall of Fame for his years of service to improve living and working conditions for migrant farm workers. He also published a book “House Calls with John” in 2006, which tells the story of his life’s work. Radebaugh now resides at Sedgewood Commons in Falmouth, where he still plays the harmonica and looks forward to his 70th birthday on June 7.

Yarmouth hires new police officer

Amie L. Rapa was hired by Yarmouth as the new full-time patrol officer who replaced Officer Kerry Libby. Rapa joined the department May 23. In 2006, Rapa was awarded her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Wyoming, the same year she graduated from Maine Criminal Justice Academy. She worked at the Portland Police Department as a patrol officer from 2006 through 2011, followed by a one-year stint with the Yarmouth Police Department in 2012-13. Rapa taught abroad in several countries, including Thailand, Cambodia, Guatemala and Nepal in various orphanages and free schools.

Eight new firefighters join Portland Fire Department

Portland Fire Department celebrated the graduation of eight new firefighters May 13. Fire Chief David Jackson was joined by department members and city officials as they congratulated graduates, including the following local residents: Thomas Lafferty of Gorham, Ryan Baker of Portland, Chris Monahan of Portland, Christopher Boynton of Portland and Stephanie Nowicki of Windham. Graduation followed a rigorous eight-week advanced fire training drill school. The graduates will now be able to operate city fire apparatus and ambulances and be utilized as interior firefighters. The certification also ensures that PFD and EMS apparatus are staffed with highly skilled medical technicians guaranteeing people in need receive necessary emergency medical treatment as soon as possible. During the ceremony, the graduates had their Portland Fire Department badges, pinned by a chosen loved one, a longstanding PFD tradition.

Newly minted officers graduate from criminal justice academy

Maine’s newest class of police officers graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro this month. The officers spent 18 weeks in study and training and most will begin patrolling immediately, in time for Memorial Day weekend. Falmouth Police Chief Ed Tolan was the guest speaker, and reminded the graduates they will be in the public eye until they retire. “You will be challenged, videotaped, criticized, and second-guessed, but you are ready to serve your community. This is the greatest profession and people will lean on you for guidance, leadership and empathy, ” Tolan said.

Among the 58 graduates were the following local officers: Nicholas C. Bedard and Brandon T. Curtis of Brunswick Police Department; Dustin A. Caron, Freeport Police Department; Michael T. Archibald, Portland Police Department; and Aaron J. Erickson, Sarah J. Fasulo, Breagh M. Gomez and Holly R. Thompson of the Scarborough Police Department.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Rachael Powers, a full-time apprentice at Hobbs Funeral Homes in Scarborough and South Portland, has passed her federal National Board Exams, which focus on such subjects as science, art, legalities, etc. The next step for Powers will be the Maine state exams, after which she will be a licensed funeral director. Powers, of South Portland, graduated in December 2015 with an Associate Degree in funeral services from Mount Ida College in Massachusetts.

The MEMIC Group has announced that it has named company veteran Michael P. Bourque as its president and CEO who will replace John T. Leonard. Leonard is retiring later this year, while Bourque has worked for the company for nearly 22 years.

New Ventures

Broken Crow, LLC, has leased 2,562+/- square feet of office/retail space on the second floor of the Hay Building at 594 Congress St. in Portland. The business, Broken Crow Collective, has recently opened a tattoo studio at the location. The transaction was brokered by Cardente Realty.

