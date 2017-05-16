People & Business: May 17

Recognition

Gail Raymond of Scarborough was among those recognized by The American Cancer Society with the Sandra C. Labaree Volunteer Values Award for her willingness to give her time to the Society to help those battling cancer. The New England Board of Directors selected the volunteers based on how well they exemplify the qualities of the award’s namesake.

The Radio Television Digital News Association announced that CBS 13 and FOX 23 have been awarded regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for excellence in electronic journalism in the following categories: Overall Excellence, Breaking News, News Series, Writing, Website, Social Media, Sound, Video and News Documentary.

The Junior Achievement Maine Business Hall of Fame laureates for 2017 include Melissa Smith, president and CEO of WEX Inc.; Bill Burke, chairman of the Portland Sea Dogs; and Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Company.

The Domino’s franchise owned by Fernando Stelser at 8 School St. in Freeport was recently recognized for its outstanding operation, perfect pizza-making and quality of customer service as part of Domino’s Operations Evaluations Report program.

Sara Brown of South Portland was named Volunteer of the Year and Olivia Spelman of Falmouth was named Youth Volunteer of the Year when the Governor’s Awards for Service and Volunteerism were announced at the kick-off to National Volunteer Week in Augusta in late April.

Modern Pest Services announced that Joe Hyland, training specialist at Modern Pest Services, has been certified as an Associate Certified Entomologist by the Entomological Society of America Certification Corporation. To gain certification, Hyland must have a minimum of seven years of verifiable pest management experience and pass a rigorous test on insect pest control.

Hires, promotions, appointments

VFW Post 2197 in Topsham elected officers for the coming year in April: Commander & Adjutant Roger Stevens; Senior Vice-commander Linwood Stevens; Junior Vice-commander Franklin Leavitt; Quartermaster Alfred Bourque; Chaplain Henry Haley; Judge Advocate Archie Pelley; Surgeon Chuck Stanley; and Service Officer Kent Long.

Vu Ho, MD, joined Mid Coast Medical Group–Pulmonology, Critical Care & Sleep Medicine and the medical staff of Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. He joins the team of four board-certified pulmonologists, offering diagnosis, evaluation and management of lung conditions and sleep disorders. Ho also joins the staff of Mid Coast Hospital’s Sleep Disorders Center, offering expertise and advanced diagnostic tools for diagnosing sleep problems.

Bath Savings Institution Vice President Andrea Martin has been named branch manager of the Falmouth office. Martin, of Yarmouth, has been with Bath Savings for 12 years where she most recently managed the Freeport office. In addition, Martin just finished her ninth year with the Freeport Historical Society, where she most recently served as president.

Kim E. Charmatz, Ph.D., and Andrew “Sandy” Marsters, were elected to the board of directors of Friends of Casco Bay. Charmatz, of Portland, serves as an academic adviser to students majoring in the natural sciences at the University of Southern Maine. Marsters, also of Portland, is well known in the boating community as the co-founder and long-time editor of Points East, the boating magazine of New England. He has also been a reporter and editor for several other Maine publications.

The following people were elected to the board of directors at the United Way United Way of Mid Coast Maine’s Annual Meetin May 11: Rick Bohan of L.L. Bean; Pam Gerbi of Brunswick; Sean Martin of Bath Savings Trust Company; Heidi Shott of Newcastle and the Episcopal Diocese of Maine; and Joel Wegner of Five County Credit Union.

Jeremy Boardman, son of Richard and Sally Boardman of Scarborough, was promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel in the Army. He has served over 18 years in the Army, originally enlisting after graduating from Scarborough High School in 1993 and spending one year at the University of Southern Maine. During his initial enlistment, he was selected to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point, commissioned as a second lieutenant in 2000 with a Bachelor of Science in Economics.

Granted

The University of Southern Maine announced that the school’s environmental studies and policy program received a $25,000 gift from Nestlé Waters North America’s Poland Spring brand spring water. The $25,000 gift will be used to support ESP students’ educational efforts working on various environmental projects surrounding water, such as monitoring the watersheds of the Presumpscot and Saco rivers, and providing equipment for the program’s research lab.

Ho Marsters