People & Business: March 8

Granted

Two local companies were among five that were awarded grants by Brunswick-based Maine Technology Institute in January. VisionMaster, Inc. of Portland was awarded $5,000 to secure intellectual property rights on VisionMaster’s revolutionary bar code-scanning technology. Delta Dewatering, LLC of South Portland was awarded $5,000 to support work support work to protect Delta’s intellectual property as it develops an innovative new technology for separating high volume liquid/solid slurries such as dredge spoils.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Unum is promoting Matthew Monaghan to the role of senior vice president of corporate and regulatory and general counsel of the closed block. Monaghan has been with Unum for over 17 years serving in various roles, including litigation and claims counsel, chief regulatory counsel and closed block general counsel. Most recently, he served as the head of the corporate and regulatory legal team. He’s been instrumental in designing and executing the legal strategy for Unum’s Closed Block operations.

MedRhythms, a digital medicine start up that combines sensors, neuroscience, and music to help people recover from neurologic injury or disease, announced Jean Hoffman has invested in the company and joined the company’s board of directors. Hoffman most recently founded, chaired the board of directors, and led veterinary generics company Putney as president and CEO. Prior to Putney, Hoffman founded and built Newport Strategies, Inc., a proprietary health care information technology company, that was acquired by Thomson Reuters in 2004.

At Saco & Biddeford Savings, Sarah Gonneville has been promoted to assistant branch manager in the South Portland branch, where she most recently served as a customer relationship officer. Katerina Desjardins was promoted to customer relationship officer and will be based in South Portland.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, announced Sheilah Lloyd of Cape Elizabeth has joined its team of Maine as an assistant vice president.

Dr. Katherine Liu has joined Maine Medical Partners and will work as a hospitalist at Maine Medical Center. She recently completed her residency at MMC, before which she received her medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. Her clinical interests include pediatric global emergency medicine, safe hospital transitions, and ultrasound.

Carol Ann Doucette has joined the RE/MAX Shoreline Portland office and will serve clients in greater Portland and the Lakes Region, and is closely involved with environmental and conservation efforts in the Sebago Lake area.

Elder Planning Advisors of Maine Inc. announced Hugh J. O’Shea of Scarborough has affiliated with the firm as an associate adviser.

Recognition

Maine poet Gary Lawless will receive the 2017 Constance H. Carlson Public Humanities Prize from the Maine Humanities Council during a luncheon March 24 at Daggett Lounge in Bowdoin College’s Thorne Hall. Tickets are $35 per person and available at mainehumanities.org. The prize honors an individual, institution, or group in recognition of exemplary contributions to public humanities in Maine.

Dale Carnegie Maine president and Carnegie Master trainer, David Stearns, was recently honored with Dale Carnegie International’s Highest Performance in Sales Training award, the highest annual achievement given globally to the top-performing sales trainers.

Save the date

A Work for Yourself@50+ workshop will be offered 10 a.m.-noon, Wednesday, March 15, at New Ventures Maine, 175 Main St., South Portland. AARP Foundation’s Work for Yourself@50+ will help low- and moderate-income adults age 50 and older gain the knowledge, support and resources to make informed decisions and take the right first steps toward successful self-employment. The two-hour workshop will walk participants through the Work for Yourself@50+ materials and connect them with local resources to help them reach their goals. Call AARP Foundation at 888-339-5617 to register; registrations are also accepted on the morning of the event. To learn more, see aarpfoundation.org/workforyourself.

Thinking spring? Think MEREDA on March 23 for its annual Spring Social. Join MEREDA at Ri Ra Irish Pub & Restaurant, 72 Commercial St., Portland, 5-7 p.m. for hors d’oeuvres, spirits and conversation. The event sells out every year, so early registration is suggested; RSVP is requested by March 16. MEREDA member are $45, non-members, $60 at www.mereda.org.

Workers compensation insurer MEMIC is accepting applications for its Harvey Picker Horizon Scholarship Program for children and spouses of workers who have been seriously injured on the job. An application and all requirements must be completed by April 28 to be considered for a scholarship of up to $5,000. For more, call 800-660-1306 or visit memic.com/horizon.

New Ventures

Infinity Federal Credit Union President and CEO Elizabeth Hayes; Jeffrey Richards, board chairman; other board members and employees of Infinity took part in a groundbreaking Feb. 23. Infinity, the oldest credit union in Maine, responded to customer requests to open a branch near downtown Portland. Investing nearly $2 million into building a full-service branch at 29 Baxter Boulevard, Infinity added to their branch network of locations in Bangor, Arundel and Westbrook.

Hoffman Liu