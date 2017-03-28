People & Business: March 29

Bath woman hired as new director of Maine Women’s Fund

The Maine Women’s Fund has hired Megan Hannan of Bath as the organization’s new executive director. Hannan brings over two decades of management experience in several sectors of the Maine nonprofit, policy, and funding communities.

“We are so pleased Megan has joined our organization,” said Natalie Solotoff, the fund’s board president and senior manager at Baker, Newman, and Noyes. “She brings a depth of experience and knowledge of the critical issues facing Maine communities which will enrich the fund’s work.”

This month, Maine Women’s Fund launched the Swift Social Justice Grants Program, a new funding stream to meet immediate needs of communities disproportionately impacted by the current political and cultural landscape.

“After more than 25 years of making grants to organizations which better the lives of Maine women and girls, we are broadening our reach to assure our opportunities speak to more diverse organizations,” Solotoff said. “Megan’s relationships with the communities in Maine most affected by this landscape will help us to ensure we meet this new goal.”

Hannan was previously the executive director of Frannie Peabody Center in Portland, the senior director of public affairs at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, and the director of government relations for the American Cancer Society of New England.

The Maine Women’s Fund works to impact the lives of Maine women and girls through grant-making, community engagement, and support to nonprofit organizations dedicated to social change. It is located in Falmouth and awards grants throughout Maine.

Recognition

OceanView at Falmouth, Wayside Food Programs, and Scarborough resident Stuart Axelrod each captured top honors in the Business Leadership, Community Leaders, and Individual categories, respectively, at the 2017 ecomaine eco-Excellence Awards ceremony March 14.

Mike Noble, vice president of facilities and purchasing, was named 2016 Employee of the Year when Norway Savings Bank recently held its annual Employee Awards Banquet. Noble was nominated by several employees across the bank for making every job important. This year’s President’s Award was given to Retail Loan Center Manager Vice President Randy Easler. Underwriter II Tammy Bailey was honored as the 2016 Best Supporting Role Award recipient. Michelle Morse, audit/risk specialist, was recognized as the 2016 Culture Champion of the Year. The following local employees reflected the bank’s culture through their high quality of work: Owen Maguire, who received an Achievement Award, and Traci MacDonald, who was given a Branding Award; both work in Brunswick. In addition, Delma Patenaude, who works at Cooks Corner, was recognized for 40 years of service.

State Sen. Eloise Vitelli, D-Bath, presented the Highlands and Go Green of Topsham with a Legislative Sentiment of recognition March 7 by the Maine Department of Environmental Protection in response to the Highlands’ environmental leadership.

Karen Jones, a sales associate with Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Portland, was recognized for 2016 sales production in the top 11 percent with the International Diamond Society award. Licensed since 1998, Jones serves on the Board of Directors for the Maine Association of Realtors and is president-elect of the Greater Portland Board of Realtors.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Richard Regan, Esq. of Moncure & Barnicle in Topsham was elected to the board of governors of the Maine Trial Lawyers Association, a group dedicated to preserving the civil jury system and advocating for those who deserve redress for injuries.

Brunswick-based Manomet has promoted Lora Winslow to program manager, Sustainable Economies Program. In her new role, Winslow will continue her work building the U360 college internship program.

Saco & Biddeford Savings Institution announced Diane Labrie, director of human resources, has been promoted to senior vice president.

R. M. Davis of Portland welcomed prominent investment management industry attorney Scot E. Draeger to the firm. As vice president and general counsel, Draeger will be responsible for all legal matters, as well as serving as the chief compliance officer for the firm. Draeger will also counsel clients on planning and financial issues.

Giving Back

Summit Natural Gas of Maine has launched its 2017 Community Giving and Sponsorship program. The program provides grants to nonprofit organizations that are located in Summit’s service areas of Cumberland, Falmouth, Yarmouth and the Kennebec Valley. Apply by visiting http://bit.ly/2nQkoYC.

Save the Date

“Destination Rising ” is the theme of the 35th annual Meeting of the Convention & Visitors Bureau, a day of reveals, plans for the future, awards, educational workshops, and networking on Thursday, April 27, at Holiday Inn By the Bay, 88 Spring St. in Portland. A Networking Trade Show will begin the day from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Awards will be announced during the brunch buffet, 9:45-11:30 a.m., after which the trade show will continue. Workshops will be offered 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The cost for members is $45, nonmembers are $60. Register at http://conta.cc/2nMniNR.

Hannan Regan

Kerry Gallivan, center, founder of Chimani travel apps for national parks, was awarded the Innovation & Creativity Award at the 2017 Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Augusta. The award was given for the development of a mobile version of the Friends of Acadia’s Acadia Quest game which was built into the Chimani Acadia National Park app. Flanking Gallivan is Steve Lyons, acting director of the Maine Office of Tourism, at left, and George Gervais, commissioner, Department of Economic and Community Development.

Winslow