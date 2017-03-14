People & Business: March 15

On the Move

TideSmart Global has expanded, opening a new agency, TideSmart West, in San Francisco, President/CEO Stephen Woods announced. TideSmart Global, which was listed by Inc. 5000 in 2016 as one of the fastest growing companies in the U.S., consists of seven entities: EMG3, Promerica Health, Sumerian Sports, Viridescence Marketing, Confidential Consumer, TideSmart Logistics and Magnetix Digital. The TideSmart West agency will be located in San Francisco’s Financial District. The East Coast offices are located on a 6-acre eco-friendly campus in Falmouth.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Danielle M. Salhany, DO, has joined Mid Coast Medical Group-Women’s Health Care and the medical staff of Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick. Salhany will provide routine and ongoing gynecology services.

Maine Association of Nonprofits has selected Jennifer Burns Gray as director of Advocacy and Public Relations. Gray brings more than 20 years of public policy experience as Maine Audubon’s former staff attorney and advocate.

Evergreen Credit Union announced Timothy Verreault will serve as the new senior vice president/chief operating officer, Nathan Davis is the new vice president, information technology and, joining the team as vice president, marketing is Howard Lowell.

Former Maine broadcast journalist Patsy Wiggins has been named the communications coordinator for Lois’ Natural Marketplace of Scarborough and Portland.

Spinnaker Trust hired Chris Whitney and Laura Greenstein to new positions in its employee stock ownership plan practice and portfolio management services, respectively.

Broadreach Public Relations of Portland welcomed Julia Sivakoff as its new public relations apprentice.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland has hired Caroline Grimm as its director of finance. She is also the author of two cash flow and finance books and is a former instructor at Central Maine Community College.

Nicholas Brouillette, market sales manager for KeyBank Mortgage’s Maine and Vermont markets, was recently appointed to the board of directors of the Maine Association of Realtors Foundation.

Maine-based Hammond Lumber Company has undergone a transition in leadership with the appointment of Mike Hammond as president and CEO. The vice president for the past 20 years, Hammond followed a natural succession, as did his father, Don Hammond, the previous president since 1997, who will become vice president.

Hyde School announced that Kristin L. Harman of Woolwich has accepted a position as the director of admissions, effective March 15. Harman has worked in private schools in Boston, Washington, D.C., and New York City/Brooklyn. She grew up in Woolwich and attended Bath schools.

Granted

Portland Public Library has received a $50,000 grant from the National Library of Medicine to support programs to bridge the gap in access to health information for patrons, focusing on the most vulnerable – teens, immigrants and refugees, and patrons experiencing homelessness. The project is geared toward three critical goals: improve access to reliable health information for underserved populations, strengthen partnerships with local health organizations, and improve health literacy for library patrons. To accomplish this, the library will offer public health information workshops, targeted use of specific online resources, and the efforts of a health outreach specialist.

FYI

Maine Organic Farmers and Growers Association has teamed up with Collective Commitments, a new social enterprise working in Maine, to provide access to no-interest loans from Kiva.org for any business purpose. Patricia Pinto, Collective Commitments Founder, is available to answer questions, and guide applicants through the entire process, at patricia@collectivecommitments.org or, 650-4430. The application process can also be started at http://bit.ly/2nlOVKr.

Save the Date

Lift360 is presenting Portland Unwrapped, An interactive forum sharing what makes Portland a vibrant local and global city. The daylong event will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday March 22, at the Custom House. Portland Unwrapped is for those who want to discover more about how the Portland community functions and how they can become informed, connected to, and participate in the community. It will feature the places, programs and people who make Portland a vibrant local and global city. The program provides a forum for quality discussion and interaction with a network of government, business and community leaders. Lunch and a behind-the-scenes tour of the federally-owned Custom House building are included. Both new and long-time city residents will learn new facts, issues, and ways to get involved. Participants will have a greater understanding of how Portland functions, from the past to the present to the Portland of tomorrow. Participating nonprofits will share volunteer opportunities, as well.

