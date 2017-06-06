People & Business: June 7

Falmouth centenarian celebrates a life filled with music

Myron Hager, a longtime Falmouth resident and the first person to move in to OceanView at Falmouth, celebrated his 100th birthday May 26 at a baseball-themed celebration with friends and family. The OceanView Chorus, of which Hagar is a member, performed at the celebration and Slugger the Sea Dog made a special visit.

Hager first began singing in the Statesmen Quartet at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and continued singing at college reunions for 55 years. He also still writes an annual class letter to the alumni of the Class of 1940.

After being discharged in 1945 from the Medical Service Corps, Hager and his wife, Gladys, moved to Connecticut, where he received his master’s degree and doctorate in educational administration from Yale University in 1956. Hager then accepted the position of director of admissions at Westbrook College in Portland, and stayed there for 25 years. Meanwhile, Gladys taught Latin at Falmouth High School for 19 years.

The couple was members of the Falmouth Congregational Church Chorus, where they sang for 50 years, and also sang in local concerts, including in Portland’s Magic of Christmas chorus for 25 years. The Hagers also sang duets for Walter Cronkite when he visited Maine.

Hager has always found a way to bring singing and volunteering together. He and Gladys spent years volunteering at various Maine organizations, including Bagduce Music Lending Library, Maine Historical Society, Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, Foster Grandparents, Southern Maine Agency on Aging RSVP Advisory Council, Meals on Wheels, Money Minders and Brentwood Manor. Beyond Maine, they traveled to Russia and Japan, singing with the Surry Opera and across Siberia and Ireland with Brunswick Choirs.

The Hagers were OceanView’s first residents and lived together there for 26 years before Gladys died in 2012. Today, Myron continues to be involved in the OceanView community as a member of the OceanView Chorus and Resident Council.

Recognition

Dave Leclerc of Topsham, chairman of the board at Brunswick-based Atlantic Federal Credit Union, with branches in Cumberland, Freeport and Topsham, was honored with the Alexander Ferguson Award for Outstanding CU Volunteer. Leclerc has been a credit union volunteer for nearly 30 years, and has served on the board since 1993. He was recognized at the recent annual meeting and convention for “the time he not only gives to his credit union, but to a number of other causes in the community. The Midcoast region is so very fortunate to have and continues to have Dave’s leadership and guidance.” Leclerc said, “I love getting involved and working on behalf of the community.”

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Junior League of Portland inaugurated President Jillian Rich for the 2017-18 League Year, which began June 1. The gavel was officially passed May 10, at the League’s annual meeting at the Woodlands Club in Falmouth.

Greater Portland Family Promise has hired the Rev. Sara Ewing-Merrill as the organization’s executive director who will help children and families experiencing homelessness to establish sustainable living situations.

Special recognition was given at the United Way of Mid Coast Maine annual meeting in mid-May to Jim Peavey, who is retiring at the end of June after more than nine years on the “Safe and Healthy Community Council,” and to Executive Director Barbara Reinertsen, who has served 25 years with the organization. Outgoing board members Dodie Jones of Brunswick and Bath Police Chief Mike Field were thanked for their service as well. Five nominees were elected or reelected to the Board of Directors: Rick Bohan of L.L. Bean, Pam Gerbi of Brunswick, Sean Martin of Bath Savings Trust Company, Heidi Shott of Newcastle and the Episcopal Diocese of Maine, and Joel Wegner of Five County Credit Union. Bath resident and retired Bowdoin College professor Nancy Jennings was elected chairwoman of United Way’s Board of Directors.

Barbara Burns of Cundy’s Harbor has won her second international art award. Burns’ tapestry, “Pas de Deux,” has been awarded the Heallreaf Prize, a biennial exhibition for small-format tapestries in England.

FYI

A small business start-up workshop will be offered 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, June 15, at the Southern Midcoast CareerCenter, located at 275 Bath Road in Brunswick. Maine Small Business Development Center Certified Master Business Counselor Brad Swanson will walk participants through the keys to successful business startup and management, focusing on the business plan: What is it? Why do you need one? Register through 373-4000 or mainecareercenter.gov.

Save the Date

The Ignition Awards have been founded to honor local businesses who “truly stand out from the crowd,” with an inaugural oceanside awards ceremony hosted by PROPEL and the Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce at Thompson’s Point on June 29. Awards will be given in the Small Business Division, including “Hustler of the Year,” “Social Entrepreneurship,” and a “Startup focusing on International Trade,” as well as in the Large Business Division, including “Social Entrepreneurship” and “Growth Stimulation.” After tasting a complimentary item from several competing food trucks, attendees will also have the chance to cast their vote live for “Food Truck of the Year.”

Tickets are $30 and include two drink tickets and the No. 1 menu item from each food trucks. See http://bit.ly/2rY6R2U.

Lou Nerren, a Marine veteran, receives a card for Armed Forces Day at the Maine Veterans’ Home in Scarborough on Friday, May 19. Tatia Gagnon and Eric Gates of the American Red Cross of Maine delivered handwritten notes to thank the veterans for their service and wish them well.

Jillian Rich is the new president of the Junior League of Portland for the 2017-18 League Year. Rich, who lives in Portland with her husband and daughter, works in marketing for Bangor Savings Bank.

