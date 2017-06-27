People & Business: June 28

Friends of Casco Bay celebrates 25 years of citizen science

More than 150 people joined a celebration with Friends of Casco Bay to applaud two milestones: 25 years of Friends of Casco Bay’s core scientific initiative, its Water Quality Monitoring Program, and 22 years of service by the mentor for the volunteers, Peter Milholland.

At the event on May 23, Wyman Briggs, U.S. Coast Guard Emergency Management specialist, presented Milholland with the U.S. Coast Guard Certificate of Appreciation for his work on oil spill prevention and response. Milholland also received the Bates-Morse Mountain Environmental Stewardship Award for 2017.

Milholland recently retired after more than two decades as Friends of Casco Bay’s Citizen Stewards coordinator. He managed a huge variety of volunteers, from citizen scientists collecting water quality data to volunteers doing beach cleanups and storm drain stenciling, to college interns getting a start on their professional careers in marine science, education and advocacy.

Now Milholland is getting started on a new career as he launches his own ecotourism business on Casco Bay, Calendar Islands Tours, sailing from Freeport.

Recognition

Verrill Dana’s William Harwood was honored with the Hon. Edmund S. Muskie Access to Justice Award for his leadership in the community and the impact it has had in furthering access to justice. Harwood’s commitment to public service dates back more than 30 years, when he joined the Legal Services for the Elderly Board. Since then, he has served on the boards for multiple organizations and as the chairman of the Maine Bar Foundation and Maine State Bar Association 10th annual Campaign for Justice. He also received the 1999 American Bar Association Pro Bono Publico Award and the 1994 Maine State Bar Association Dana Award, named for retired Verrill Dana attorney Howard Dana Jr. for his work in promoting legal services for those who are unable to afford them.

Harwood’s true passion, however, has been serving as an advocate for handgun safety. He is chairman of the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence and has been a member of the board since 2004. Harwood was also the former chairman of the American Bar Association’s Special Committee on Gun Violence and the former president of the Maine Citizens Against Handgun Violence.

Nancy Lizotte of Brunswick was chosen Outstanding Employee of the Year when New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland presented several awards at their annual Employee Appreciation Day celebrations held May 31 and June 1.

Moriah Vellani, Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse of Portland, was awarded the Sandra Marriner Certified Rehabilitation Nurse of the Year Award. The award was established as a way to commemorate Sandra Marriner, a Certified Rehabilitation Nurse at NERHP who died in 2010. The recipient is nominated by peers, co-workers and physicians.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union congratulated Dave Leclerc on receiving the 2017 Alex Ferguson award for Outstanding Credit Union Volunteer from the Maine Credit Union League. Leclerc began his credit union service as a volunteer in 1988, and was elected in 1993 to the board of directors. He has served as secretary, vice chairman and was elected chairman of the board in March 2013.

Falmouth residents, Timothy J. Bryant, Sigmund D. Schutz, and Jeffrey D. Talbert; Cumberland resident, Elizabeth A. Olivier; and Yarmouth residents, Stephan G. Bachelder and David B. Van Slyke; all partners at the law firm of Preti Flaherty, were recently recognized by the notable legal directory, “Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.”

The Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club held their annual meeting May 8 at Val Halla Golf Club and made the following presentations:

• Citizen of the Year- Rob Hale of Cumberland for over 30 years of supporting youth and building character through a variety of organized sports activities and community activities.

• Business of the Year- Ames Farm Center, in recognition for over 53 years of business in North Yarmouth.

• Lion of the Year- David Carlson, in recognition for outstanding volunteer service to the Cumberland/North Yarmouth Lions Club over the past year.

Granted

Mayo Street Arts announced it has received an $11,000 grant from the Brick and Beam Society, an affinity group of United Way of Greater Portland, in support of its summer learning programs for youth. MSA will work with community partners LearningWorks, Community Policing, East End School, the Portland Public Library, Portland Housing, the Boys and Girls Club, and Portland Rec to reach a diverse population of youths ages 6-12 who might otherwise have few summer learning opportunities.

New Ventures

Geraldine Ollila, D.O., has opened Maine Laser and Aesthetics, 19 Northbrook Drive, in Falmouth. Ollila has been practicing medicine in Maine for 22 years and in 2011 changed her focus from family practice to aesthetic medicine. Amanda Cornell, C.M.A., formerly of Cosmetic Enhancement Center in Portland, has also joined Ollila’s practice.

Kennebec Savings Bank President and CEO Andrew Silsby announced the bank will open a new Electronic Banking and Loan Center in Freeport at 181 Lower Main St. this summer.

Giving Back

Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger presented five checks for $1,000 each to Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging Meals on Wheels programs in recognition of National Older Americans Month. The presentation took place at the Spectrum Generations Hallowell location.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Coffee By Design recently named Nathan Hann the director of training for the company’s five retail locations. Hann is also responsible for wholesale accounts and oversees quality control and managing company-wide IT related issues and growth.

Wyman Briggs presents a Coast Guard award to Peter Milholland for his work on oil spill prevention and response when Friends of Casco Bay marked 25 years monitoring bay waters in late May. Harwood Ollila Leclerc