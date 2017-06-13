People & Business: June 14

Milestones

New England Kenworth and the Patsy’s Companies marked their 100th year in business throughout 2017 with various events at seven of their locations in Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, including Portland, on June 9. The Alosa family looked back over the past 100 years, from how an Italian immigrant came to the United States in 1917 in search of the American dream, to how they progressed to being a multiple roof top Kenworth Truck Dealership Group, now including four generations of the Alosa family.

“The past 100 years have been hugely successful for us,” President Joseph R. Alosa Sr. said. “A great deal of that success comes directly from our dedicated customers and hard-working employees. We are also thrilled to have become a part of the local communities where each dealership is based. We’ve had the pleasure of working with and meeting many people in our area over the years and look forward to continuing to build on these relationships in the future.”

University Credit Union, with branches across the state, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The start of 2017 was led by a complete renovation at its Forest Avenue branch in Portland.

Recognition

Portland City Councilor Pious Ali has won the the Gerda Haas Award for Excellence in Human Rights Education and Leadership from the Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine. Ali is a youth and community engagement specialist at the Muskie School of Public Service and, through his work, has “created meaningful and ongoing dialogue across cultural, ethnic, socioeconomic and faith-based barriers,” the center said in a press release.

In addition to Ali, the center also honored Sarah Bailey, a history teacher at South Portland High School, with the Holocaust Professional Development Grant. Sam Clermont, a senior at Gray-New Gloucester High School, has also received the center’s Mathilda Schlossberger Outstanding High School Student of the Year award. And, Julia Pols, an eighth-grader at Brunswick Middle School, won the outstanding middle schools student award.

Local FedEx driver Richard Roghelia won a state title at the 2017 Maine Truck Driving Championship held May 20 in Hermon. The newly crowned state champion who won in the Freight 3-Axle Category earned an opportunity to compete in the National Truck Driving Championships in Orlando, Florida, Aug. 8-12.

Piper Shores nonprofit lifecare retirement community announced that the American College of Health Care Administrations has honored James Adamowicz, CEO for the Holbrook Health Center, with the 2017 Eli Pick Facility Leadership Award. The award uses data-driven criteria to recognize high-performing skilled nursing centers and the administrators who lead them.

New Ventures

ReVision Energy, in partnership with Quest Renewables, recently completed the installation of a solar canopy system atop Portland’s Fore Street Garage, which is owned by East Brown Cow Management Company.

Jade Integrated Health, a Maine-based provider of integrated health and wellness services, opened a new facility May 31 at 12 Windorf Circle, Brunswick, where it will offer acupuncture, physical therapy, massage, and yoga classes.

Juiced is opening a second location of their Hallowell-based juice and smoothie café at 561 Forest Ave. in Portland, below Rêve cycling studio. The family-owned business intends to open in early July. The café’s current menu on Water Street in Hallowell features fresh ingredients with zero concentrates or artificial sweeteners, and can be found at juicednatural.com.

Transitions

After nearly six years, Executive Director Andrew Bossie is leaving Maine Citizens for Clean Elections and MCCE Action. His last day will be June 28. John Brautigam, long-time team member and Clean Elections advocate, will serve as interim executive director during the transition period.

Board President Eric Kolben recently announced that the Jewish Community Alliance has promoted Assistant Director Molly Curren Rowles to executive director. Rowles will assume her duties on Sept. 1, when Executive Director Ellie Miller steps down.

Hires, promotions, appointments

SailMaine Board of Directors announced the appointment of Portland resident Michael McAllister as its new executive director, effective May 25. McAllister last summer left his law practice to serve as interim executive director after three years as a member of SailMaine’s Board of Directors.

The Inn at Diamond Cove on Great Diamond Island in Casco Bay has hired Kelly Brown as its general manager. Brown brings more than a decade of hotel experience and most recently served as assistant general manager of Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh.

Coffee By Design recently hired Trisha L. Thorpe as joint controller and financial manager for the Portland-based company. The Gorham resident was most recently operations manager of a Maine environmental contracting company.

Gary Sylvester has been named Outpatient Therapy Leader at New England Rehabilitation Hospital of Portland. Sylvester has been an employee with NERHP in the inpatient department since 2003. He served as an inpatient physical therapist, primarily on the amputee and stroke teams.

Harbourside Family Practice, a Yarmouth-based family medicine concierge practice, has recently hired Meneah Haworth, a family nurse practitioner who specializes in nutrition and women’s health care.

Abigail Latulippe has joined the staff of Cumberland-based Sevee & Maher Engineers, Inc., as a civil engineer. Latulippe, a 2017 graduate of Rochester Institute of Technology in New York, will work on a variety of assignments, including processing data collected from drones, which are unmanned aerial vehicles, for use in civil engineering applications.

Save the Date

Alexander Mills, a local financial advisor for the financial services firm Edward Jones, invites the public to attend an open house from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, at 1042 Brighton Ave., Portland. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

FYI

The 2017 Maine Gallery + Studio Guide, with color-coded regions, directories and maps, is now available free at Maine Publicity Bureau centers in Kittery, Yarmouth, Fryeburg and Calais, and many coastal Chambers of Commerce. Copies can be also be ordered at mainegalleryguide.com.

Brown McAllister

Sylvester

Haworth