People & Business: July 7

Primary care practice opens at Parkview Campus

As part of the $6.2 million dollar renovation of its Parkview campus, Mid Coast Hospital on June 12 unveiled Mid Coast Medical Group – Family Practice at Parkview, a new state-of-the-art primary care practice on the second floor of the former hospital, located at 329 Maine St. in Brunswick.

“We built this new practice to meet the growing need within our community and are fortunate to have three providers available, improving access to routine and preventative care for children and adults,” said Scott Mills, MD, vice president of Medical Staff Administration and chief medical officer of Mid Coast–Parkview Health.

Physicians Suzanne Carr, MD, and Margaret Wheeler, DO, are joined by Hana Pelletier, FNP-C, in offering primary care for the entire family.

The new family practice comprises almost 10,000 square feet of the total 33,000-square foot campus renovation. The space accommodates preventive and chronic disease care, as well as integrated behavioral health counseling. Known as a Patient-Centered Medical Home, the model has been proven to improve patient outcomes and lower costs.

“… (W)e are also actively renovating a 10,000-square foot Center for Community Health & Wellness due to open in late 2017, as well as a 12,000-square foot cancer care center, fully integrated with the MaineHealth Cancer Care Network, which will open in spring 2018,” said Joe Grant, vice president of Operations and Systems.

New PR director hired at Highlands

The Highlands has selected Amy C. Berube, LMSW, as director of Community Relations and Aging Excellence. Her work, offering meaningful opportunities for residents to engage with the Midcoast community, will support the retirement community’s mission of providing quality retirement living for its members.

Berube, a Maine native who lives in Topsham, is a licensed Master of Social Work with a degree from the University of Southern Maine. She has served the Mid-Coast for a dozen years as both a geriatric and medical social worker and as an outreach and communications coordinator. She is a planning committee member of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Midcoast Area Walk to End Alzheimer’s, a board member of the Bath Area Family YMCA, and a field supervisor for the University of Southern Maine’s School of Social Work.

Accolades

Commercial real estate development firm Priority Real Estate Group of Topsham was awarded the Maine Real Estate Development Association 2016 Notable Project Award at the 2017 Annual Spring Conference this spring.

The project, located on Brunswick Landing, is the new Wayfair E-commerce center with 42,000 square feet of outbound business-to-business sales and service offices The building accommodates 550 employees and includes an additional 8,000 square feet.

Maine competed with North Carolina and Texas for the project. Jim Howard, CEO/president of Priority Real Estate Group, said, “We are deeply honored to be nominated and selected as the Notable Project of the year. The dedication of the people in Maine, my staff and Wayfair all share this recognition.”

Save the Date

In partnership with Opticliff Law in Portland, New Ventures Maine is offering free workshops for new and aspiring entrepreneurs, as well as those already operating a small business. “Setting Up a Company” will be presented 9-1o:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13 at Brunswick Landing. For more information, email Jenn Dobransky or call 386-1664. “Contract Law Basics for Small Businesses” will be presented 9-10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 20, also at Brunswick Landing. To register for either workshop, go to http://bit.ly/2tsYTjH.

“Electrical Grid Futures- Innovation in the Electricity Sector” will be held 7:30-11 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at Brunswick Landing, 29 Sewall St. Speakers may include a DOE representative, technology developer, energy developer, microgrid owner, electric utility, and an electrical engineer, who will talk about how electricity distribution technology and business models will change. Brunswick Landing has its own power grid, including an anaerobic digester generation facility that is providing electricity to the business park’s tenants. What is the role of enhanced software, traditional utilities, manufacturers, and renewable energy in the electricity sector of the future? Find out by registering at http://bit.ly/2uojf9U.

Charlotte Trufant, recreation and activities coordinator at Mid Coast Senior Health (left), celebrates 40 years of service with Kim L. Watson, Mid Coast Senior Health Administrator, who was recognized for 15 years of service in late June.