People & Business: July 26

New executive director hired at SPACE Gallery

SPACE Gallery’s Board of Directors announced July 13 that a Philadephia artist, writer, arts administrator and art historian has been appointed the new executive director.

Kelsey Halliday Johnson will join SPACE on Aug. 9.

“We are thrilled that Kelsey has accepted this leadership position with SPACE,” said Board Chair Yemaya St. Clair. “Throughout the interview process, she acknowledged SPACE’s rich history, spoke to our mission, and articulated a strong artistic vision for our organization’s future.”

Johnson received her interdisciplinary MFA at the University of Pennsylvania with a certificate in Landscape Architecture and holds her bachelor’s degree in Art and Archaeology from Princeton University with a certificate in European Cultural Studies.

“Now more than ever, we need interdisciplinary hubs that keenly celebrate the nourishing and challenging role of the arts in our greater society,” said Johnson in a statement. “As the organization is celebrating its 15th anniversary, I look forward to building off of its healthy trajectory to broaden SPACE’s vital role in Portland and the opportunities it provides for artists regionally and nationally.”

Compassionate MAP attorney recognized

William C. Nugent, attorney and executive director of the Maine Assistance Program for Lawyers and Judges, received the inaugural Peter J. DeTroy III Award from the Campaign for Justice at a June reception hosted by Mary Roy, DeTroy’s wife and the co-chairwoman of the 2017 Campaign for Justice.

The award honors a person who has worked to remove barriers for people who are vulnerable or someone who has advanced justice in Maine. Established by the Maine Supreme Court in 2002, MAP confidentially helps members of Maine’s legal community with alcoholism, drug dependency, depression, and other problems.

Nugent, who lives with his wife, Elizabeth Stouder, in Falmouth, was nominated by two members of DeTroy’s firm, Norman, Hanson & DeTroy. They cited Nugent’s empathetic skills, nonjudgmental approach, and tireless commitment to helping others. Firm member Paul Driscoll, also co-chair of the 2017 Campaign, said in his nomination, “Due to Bill’s intervention for them, many of these lawyers were able to turn their lives around and continue to serve the profession. Like Peter, Bill did not judge them and saw their intrinsic worth and dignity at very vulnerable stages in their lives.”

DeTroy was one of the original eight MAP commissioners and was MAP chairman from 2011 until his death. Current Chairwoman Jane Moriarty says Nugent’s selection for the DeTroy Award is very appropriate, as Peter was passionate about the Maine Assistance Program.

The Campaign for Justice, a fundraising component of the Hallowell-based Maine Justice Foundation, was started in 2004 by members of Maine’s legal community. Each year volunteers raise funds to help Maine residents with low incomes who need legal assistance in civil matters often related to housing, employment, financial and domestic abuse, education, and health. The funds support six Maine organizations: Maine Legal Services for the Elderly, Pine Tree Legal Assistance, Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project, Cumberland Legal Aid Clinic, Maine Equal Justice Partners, and Maine Volunteer Lawyers Project. In 2016 the Campaign raised just over $600,000.

Tedford Housing honors supporters at annual meeting

Tedford Housing honored First Parish Church, the Ecumenical Council for Homeless Prevention of Damariscotta/Newcastle, Jane Scease, Marcy McGuire, and the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority at the annual meeting June 15 at The Daniel in Brunswick.

According to Craig Phillips, Tedford Housing’s executive director, to meet the growing needs in the community, Tedford Housing is moving forward with plans to build a homeless center that combines adequate shelter beds with key on site community resources. Phillips called the project a “journey to create a first class center proudly serving Midcoast families and adults while creating pathways from homelessness to home.”

In addition, Phillips and director of operations Giff Jamison were recognized for five years of employment with Tedford Housing. Steve Vachon, Tedford’s facilities manager, was recognized for 15 years with the agency.

Granted

The People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, has awarded $52,000 during its second grant cycle of 2017 to the following nonprofit organizations: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Maine, Ecology Education, Genesis Fund, Gulf of Maine Research Institute, Habitat for Humanity York County, Junior Achievement of Maine, Ronald McDonald House Charities, and Southern Maine Agency on Aging.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Maine Real Estate & Development Association announced its 2017-18 slate of officers, which include Bruce Jones of Creative Office Pavilion and Brian Curley of PDT Architects serving as vice presidents, and Bill Shanahan of Northern New England Housing Investment Fund as treasurer. Paul Peck of Drummond & Drummond will continue as president for the second year of his two-year term, and Shelly R. Clark continues secretary of the Board in addition to serving full-time as the organization’s vice president of operations.

Maine College of Art’s Board of Trustees has elected Brian Wilk, a MECA alumnus and vice president of Hasbro Toys, to chair the college’s board of trustees. Wilk succeeds Debbie Reed, who will continue to serve on MECA’s board while chairing the marketing committee.

Realtor and Associate Broker Marie Beaulieu is the new office manager at Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader in Scarborough.

Springborn Staffing of Portland has hired Brian Bakke as the new director of business development.

Recognition

New England Cancer Specialists in Scarborough, the region’s largest medical oncology group, was again recognized by the National Committee for Quality Assurance as an Oncology Medical Home for using a patient-centered approach to treating patients with cancer.

Environment Maine gave Congresswoman Chellie Pingree an Environmental Champion Award for a perfect score of 100 percent on the environmental scorecard.

Giving back

The Maine Innkeepers Association’s annual Hospitality for Habitat fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity was the most successful to date, raising over $23,000 to help build or repair homes for Maine families. The program offers guests a 50 percent discount in return for a $35 donation to Habitat for Humanity.

Recognition

The Kennebec Estuary Land Trust, headquartered in Bath, has won Down East magazine’s 2017 Readers’ Choice inaugural award as Best Land Trust in Maine. Held annually, winners are selected by Down East readers.

Beaulieu Nugent Johnson