People & Business: July 19

MMC doctor is among distinguished faculty at Tufts

The Tufts University School of Medicine recently presented the Tufts Distinguished Faculty Award to Dr. Peter Bates, Maine Medical Center’s senior vice president of academic affairs, chief academic officer and academic dean for the MMC-Tufts School of Medicine Medical School Program.

The award was established to recognize faculty members who have contributed greatly to Tufts University School of Medicine in the areas of teaching, scholarship and service.

Bates was instrumental in the 2008 creation of the Maine Track medical education program, developed to address Maine’s physician shortage, help Maine students overcome barriers and develop an innovative curriculum focused on rural, community-based education.

In his nomination letter, Bob Bing-You, MD, said, “His leadership legacy will undoubtedly leave its mark on TUSM in the decades to come.”

Maine Medical, mental health professional honored by Preble Street

The 2017 Community Partner Award was presented to Maine Medical Center at the Preble Street 43rd annual meeting in June, in honor of the hospital’s efforts to create the MMC-Preble Street Learning Collaborative, a program delivering unmet healthcare needs to homeless populations in Portland. In giving the award to Dr. Peter Bates, Preble Street Executive Director Mark Swann noted, “Preble Street was an expert in its work, just as Maine Medical Center was in its work. Together we knew we would learn from each other and come up with solutions to the challenges we were witnessing in this community. In the first five months we have served 163 patients, with close to 900 encounters.” Other Maine Medical Center personnel attending the presentation were Dr. Deb Rothenberg, Catherine Kruithoff, Malia Haddock, Michele Savage and Board Chairman Bill Burke.

Other awards included the Joseph D. Kreisler Community Impact Award, presented to Catherine Lorrello-Snow, a veteran mental health professional at Spurwink Portland Help Center, patient advocate, innovator, community leader, and partner of Preble Street for more than 25 years. Lorrello-Snow was honored for her work with Preble Street as the opioid crisis began to emerge in Portland by bringing her team to train and equip the social work staff at Preble.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Ryan Kanteres has been named a senior associate at Scott Simons Architects. A resident of Portland, he joined SSA in 2012 and was the project manager for Patrons Oxford Insurance’s new office building in the Portland Technology Park.

Mercy Hospital announced that Ed Gilman is the new director of communications. Gilman grew up in Buxton and began his career in the Washington, D.C., offices of U.S. Reps. John Baldacci and Mike Michaud. He most recently served in the Obama administration for an agency at the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The South Portland/Cape Elizabeth Rotary Club elected Sue Sturtevant of Portland as its president for 2017-18.

Gail Murphy has been named to the staff at Hobbs Funeral Homes as office manager and administrative specialist.

South Portland-based CPA firm Macpage LLC announced that Nicholas S. Norton of Scarborough has been promoted to principal.

Recognition

Ben Shaw, founder and CEO of Vets First Choice in Portland, was named EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 in the New England program. The awards program recognizes entrepreneurs who demonstrate success in such areas as innovation and personal commitment to their businesses and communities.

Verrill Dana was recently ranked first in the American Bar Association Health Law Section’s Top 10 Recognition for the northeast region. This is the second year in a row the Portland firm was recognized in the top 10 list, moving up from second last year.

Mike Vail of Cumberland Foreside, president of Hannaford Supermarkets, was presented with a Legislative Sentiment before the Maine Senate on June 9 to recognize his achievement of receiving the JoAnn Pike Humanitarian Award from the Good Shepherd Food Bank. The Pike award is given to those whose charitable efforts have not only helped to end hunger in Maine, but whose leadership and commitment to the nonprofit community have enriched the lives of Maine residents.

Granted

Southern Maine Agency on Aging received a $1,500 grant from Meals on Wheels America to support the Best Friend Fund, which helps low-income older adults in southern Maine pay for unexpected pet-related expenses.

Giving Back

Portside Real Estate Group of Portland recently hosted “Pins for a Cure” in Westbrook, bringing more than 250 bowling fanatics together to support the Maine Cancer Foundation. As part of the annual Portside Gives Back Campaign, the event raised $5,000.

Pastor Stephen Prescott of Portland, at right, served as Pastor of the Day in June, delivering the opening prayer in the Maine Senate. Prescott is the associate pastor at The Rock Church in Scarborough. Following a military deployment in Iraq as a chaplain in the Army Reserves, Prescott graduated from Multnomah Bible College in Portland, Oregon. With Prescott is church member Innocent Hodal and Sen. Amy Volk, R-Cumberland.

Kanteres Bates