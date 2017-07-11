People & Business: July 12

Bernie’s and bistro to share space in Falmouth Foreside

Patrons of Bernie’s Foreside will be able to order dinner along with breakfast and lunch this summer at the Route 1 eatery in Falmouth. According to owner Adam Shapiro, Esidore’s Bisto @ Night will take over the restaurant during the evening hours to serve Asian and Mexican inspired dishes. The space is undergoing a face lift with new paint, lighting and booths before a planned opening in mid-July. Esidore’s will be operated by Shapiro’s cousin, Chef Jay Harris; the bistro is named after the men’s great-grandfather. Harris hails from Colorado, where he owned and operated the Twisted Fork.

Hires, Promotions, Appointments

Art Collector Maine, a Maine Media Collective-affiliated company, has hired Laura Bryer as the new manager of the company’s Portland Art Gallery.

Adrian Kendall, of Norman, Hanson & DeTroy in Portland, has been appointed to serve on the board of trustees of the Maine Rural Development Authority.

Ann Costello, LCSW, of Portland, has joined the outpatient clinical team at Crossroads, an addiction and behavioral health treatment center in Scarborough.

Town & Country Federal Credit Union has promoted five employees: Betsy St. Pierre, human resources manager; Heather Savage, consumer loans manager; Esther Birkinbine, cards services manager; Michael McIver, information technology manager; Eric Wright, systems administrator.

The Cosmetic Enhancement Center of New England, which provides medical aesthetic and laser services, announced three new providers have joined the clinical staff: Ashley Wedgewood, R.N., Tiffany Nelson, R.N., and Christina Sterling, L.E.

Continuing education

Kelly Reardon of Epic Image Salon in Yarmouth, a stylist and American Board Certified Haircolorist for over 14 years, recently traveled to Los Angeles for a two-day conference to take classes in the art of cut and color, balayage, and business building.

Recognition

R.H. Reny Inc., with stores in Topsham and Bath, and A.H. Grover, Inc. of North Yarmouth, were honored with awards for outstanding safety performance during the MEMIC Annual Meeting of the policyholders last month. Only nine other employers, out of more than 20,000 MEMIC policyholders, received an award for workplace safety from the workers’ compensation specialist.

Fred Brann of Durham was among a trio of volunteers with the Central and Mid Coast Chapter of the American Red Cross of Maine who were honored in June for their distinguished service to the organization. Brann is the recipient of the Chapter’s Special Citation for Exceptional Volunteer Service. April Caron, executive director, called Brann and the other recipient “… go-getters – the ones who jump in with both feet when something needs to be done. You see it in Fred’s selfless service to others and in his natural talent as a leader and mentor, no matter what the task.”

OA Centers for Orthopaedics, a part of Spectrum Healthcare Partners, has earned Laboratory Accreditation with Exemplary status from the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine. Douglas Pavlak, MD, FAAPMR serves as Spectrum’s Electrodiagnostic Medicine Laboratory director and led the accreditation efforts.

New Ventures

Danforth, the largest American pewter manufacturer, has grown to six retail locations in Vermont, Virginia and Maine. The newest storefront is located at 111 Commercial St. in Portland. The store’s interior was designed by Jamie McKenna to match the sense and design of Danforth’s products.

Yarmouth Boat Yard announces a new sales partnership with Yachting Solutions, a yacht services provider based in Rockport. Through the agreement, Yachting Solutions will help expand exposure and availability of the new and used boat inventory of Yarmouth Boat Yard and Moose Landing Marina.

News from Nonprofits

Maine Knights of Columbus Councils raised over $85,000 during the Tootsie Roll Campaign for People with Intellectual Disabilities. The beneficiaries include: Special Olympics Maine; Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center in Windham; the Morrison Center in Scarborough, which provides comprehensive programming, individualized support, and employment services for people of all ages with disabilities; Pine Tree Camp in Rome, which operates a summer camp for children with physical disabilities; The Travis Mills Foundation; and Veterans Count Maine.

Giving Back

Hyundai Hope On Wheels presented Maine Medical Center with a $50,000 Hyundai Impact Award at its Scarborough campus on June 29. Maine Medical Center is one of 25 recipients of this year’s award, which is given to pediatric oncology departments at select children’s hospitals nationwide.

Cuddledown, a down pillow and comforter manufacturer and bedding retailer in Yarmouth, has partnered with the Travis Mills Foundation to outfit all beds at the foundation’s no-cost retreat in Rome for combat injured veterans and their families.

Suzanne Harden, a Yarmouth artist, donated her time and talents to create an eye-catching barnyard scene on the doors of the new equipment shed at Yarmouth Community Garden. The new shed was installed last year, thanks to a grant from TD Charitable Foundation.