People & Business: Jan. 4

Scarborough Terrace employee honored for 20 years of service

Because of his devotion to the residents of Scarborough Terrace Assisted Living, David Sinclair will be recognized by the senior living community over the next year, up to the official date of his 20th anniversary in October 2017.

Since 1997, Sinclair has been fondly known as Mr. Fix It, a title he proudly carries along with food services director. Sinclair is willing to help anyone at any time with something as small as changing a light bulb for a resident to something as large as stepping in to help a co-worker fulfill obligations in the midst of a personal crisis. In addition, he is known as a mentor and a friend to youth in the local Scarborough community, as he has hired many high school students over the years to work at the senior living community.

“When I started working here all those years ago, I would have never imagined being where I am today,” said Sinclair. “I’ve made many positive memories over the years here, and I’ve met some really incredible people, all because of a cooking job. This job has been nothing like what I had imagined it to be, but it’s been the perfect place for me. I have the opportunity to do something new each day and spend time with people and make a difference for them, what more could you ask for?”

Between coaching his own children’s soccer teams to providing many high school students with their first jobs over the years, Sinclair has made an impact that extends far beyond the doors of Scarborough Terrace. Zach Porter worked for Sinclair at Scarborough Terrace during high school, and still finds himself making visits to see Sinclair whenever he can.

“During my time working at Scarborough Terrace, David was more than just a boss,” said Porter. “He was a mentor and a friend who was there to listen and give me advice about school, work and life when I needed it. The experiences I had while working with David stayed with me all throughout college and now into the workforce.”

Scarborough Terrace Executive Director Judy Cox said, “I don’t think I’ve ever seen him without a smile on his face. If someone needs something done, David will make sure it’s taken care of; he doesn’t ask questions, he just moves. We are incredibly lucky to have him as a part of our Scarborough Terrace family, and celebrating his accomplishment and dedication to our residents and the local community is the least we can do.”

Recognition

Thos. Moser, Handmade American Furniture received four Good Design Awards in 2016 for the Hartford Collection – which includes a sofa, side table, coffee table and media case – the Hartford Lounge Chair, the Hancock Chair and the Portland Chair. The Hartford Collection is also an Architizer A+ Awards Winner. The Good Design Awards are the world’s oldest and most prestigious consumer design awards.

Granted

The Maine Technology Institute approved two local TechStart Grant applications: $5,000 for SteriZign Precision Technologies, LLC, of Brunswick, which will leverage a match of $7,000, and MechArtisan LLC of Portland, which was awarded $5,000 and will put up an equal match. SteriZign Precision designs and manufactures customized sterilization containers for a reusable medical device, while MechArtisan is creating a new surgical device to help position patients when they undergo a specific heart surgery. TechStart Grants are awarded to entrepreneurs and companies across Maine who are seeking to develop their inventive ideas into new, innovative products or services.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Verrill Dana recently welcomed Cecilie MacIntyre to the firm’s Health Care Group as counsel in its Portland office.

Albin, Randall & Bennett, a certified public accounting firm based in Portland, has recently hired Sarah Watson as tax manager.

KeyBank announces that Andrew Harding has been named assistant vice president and branch manager for the Freeport branch.

Kelcey Ladner has joined Spurwink as a functional family therapy clinician.

Piper Shores, a nonprofit retirement community in Scarborough, recently voted in new officers and members of the board of directors. New board members are Marilyn R. Gugliucci, PhD, a professor and the director of Geriatrics Education and Research at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine; Miriam Leonard is chief operating officer of Franklin Community Health Network; and Malcolm Rogers, MD, who has served at the Portland-based VA Clinic and on an ongoing National VA Research Project. The two new officers are Vice Chairman Robert E. Danielson, the managing partner of the Law Offices of Robert E. Danielson, and Secretary Susan J. Guerette, who is the director of network management at Aetna.

Sinclair MacIntyre Landner Harding