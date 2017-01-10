People & Business: Jan. 11

Local man named senior VP of finance at Bowdoin College

Matthew P. Orlando of Brunswick has been promoted to of senior vice president for finance and administration at Bowdoin College.

“Matt’s appointment follows an extensive national search — one that attracted a diverse and impressive pool of qualified candidates … ,” Bowdoin President Clayton S. Rose said Jan. 4.

Orlando has been serving as vice president and interim head of finance and administration and treasurer since last summer. He joined the Bowdoin staff as controller in 2006 and was promoted to vice president for finance and assistant treasurer in 2014.

A chartered financial analyst, Orlando earned his undergraduate degree in economics Phi Beta Kappa with honors at Trinity College in Hartford, and an MBA at St. Xavier University in Chicago. He serves on the boards of the town of Brunswick Trust Investment Advisory Committee and Mid Coast-Parkview Health, and as board treasurer and chairman of the Finance & Administration Committee for the United Way of Mid Coast Maine. He is also board treasurer for the Brunswick Cal Ripken Youth Baseball League.

News from nonprofits

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 2197 in Topsham selected the United Farmer Veterans of Maine cabin initiative as its special project for this year.

The nonprofit organization includes over 220 veteran-owned farms across Maine, with a mission to help each other operate sustainable farms. Along with several other initiatives, the United Farmers of Maine has begun a cabin-building project on the members’ farms to provide shelter for homeless veterans or those who need a place to sort things out. Farm work and training in the agricultural business is also provided for those interested. The goal is to build up to 300 cabins, with several currently under construction.

Post No. 2197 membership authorized a $220 donation to the cabin initiative, and applied to VFW National Headquarters for a matching grant, which was approved, bringing the donation up to $440.

Granted

Passim announced in mid-December that over $40,000 has been awarded to 25 different musicians by the Iguana Music Fund. The grants are awarded annually to musicians for projects that enhance their careers or aid their community outreach efforts. Putnam Smith and Ashley Storrow, of Durham, plan to use their grant to tour schools across the country to inspire youth to tell their own stories. Sorcha Cribben-Merrill, of Portland, plans to use her grant to perform in underfunded assisted living centers across the country.

More than a dozen local nonprofits were among the 31 organizations from Maine, New Hampshire and Massachusetts that shared $41,500 from Clark Insurance as part of the company’s year-end impact contributions. Recipients included: Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program of Brunswick; Freeport Community Services Food Pantry; Falmouth Food Pantry; Scarborough Food Pantry; South Portland Food Cupboard; Preble Street in Portland; Yarmouth Food Pantry; Good Shepherd Food Bank; Greater Portland Health’s dental program; Sexual Assault Recovery Services of Southern Maine; Habitat of Greater Portland; and Southern Maine Community College Foundation in South Portland.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Harbourside Family Practice, a Yarmouth-based concierge practice, recently hired Angela Loveless, a family nurse practitioner who specializes in women’s health care. She takes over for Karen Saucier, who recently retired from Harbourside.

Michael S. Smith has been named a partner at Portland-based law firm Preti Flaherty. Smith practices in the firm’s Litigation and Health Law Groups.

The principals of Macpage LLC, a Certified Public Accounting firm with offices in South Portland, announced that Bethany Bougie has been promoted to manager and Samantha Troegner has been promoted to senior associate. Bougie specializes in performing audit services to financial institutions and employee benefit plans. Troegner is responsible for reconciling, analyzing and reviewing general ledger accounts, preparing tax work papers for tax clients and preparing documentation in support of external audits.

Recognition

Drummond Woodsum announced that 31 of its attorneys have been selected to the 2016 Super Lawyers – New England list. Eighteen attorneys were named to the New England Super Lawyers list and another 13 ranked among New England’s Rising Stars – attorneys who are under 40, or have been in practice for 10 years or less.

Save the Date

“Main Street on Maine Street: A Thriving Partnership” is this theme of this year’s annual meeting of the Brunswick Downtown Association, which is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 26 in Daggett Lounge in Thorne Hall on the Bowdoin College campus. Breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m., followed by a presentation at 7:50 a.m. by guest speaker Yellow Light Breen, president and CEO of Maine Development Foundation. In addition, awards will be presented to Volunteer, Member and Business of the Year, and BDA Executive Director Debora King will present the State of the Association. The cost is $20 a person or $18 each for parties of four or more. Register at http://conta.cc/2hXYVuC.

FYI

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry is accepting applications to grow industrial hemp for the 2017 growing season. Applications are at http://bit.ly/2hYZ1Nu, and are due by April 1. Despite the recent referendum that legalized recreational marijuana, the licensing and THC testing requirements for growing industrial hemp remain unchanged. For more, contact Gary Fish at 287-7545, gary.fish@maine.gov, or see http://bit.ly/2iQFgMP.

Loveless

Bougie

Orlando