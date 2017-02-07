People & Business: Feb. 8

Longtime doctor retires from OA Centers for Orthopaedics

At the end of January Dr. William Heinz retired from his practice at OA Centers for Orthopaedics, a division of Spectrum Medical Group, after 27 years of service.

Heinz was selected as the team physician for the United States Men’s and Women’s National Soccer Teams for several different tournaments and competitions, including accompanying the Men’s Olympic Team to Beijing, China in 2008.

In addition to his work on the practice’s Concussion Treatment Program, Heinz was an adjunct professor at the University of New England, and a sports medicine consultant and team physician to Gould Academy, Bridgton Academy, Portland, Deering, Cheverus and Broad Ripple High Schools. He also served as the team physician for the Portland Sea Dogs, the Portland Ballet Company, the Indianapolis Rowing Club (where he was the medical director for the United States Rowing Association National Championships), Bowdoin College and the University of Southern Maine. He continues to serve on the Maine Principal’s Association Sports Medicine Committee and for the National Federation of State High School Associations Sports Medicine Advisory Committee.

Recognition

At its annual conference earlier this month, Shelly Clark was honored for two decades of service to the Maine Real Estate & Development Association, the trade association that advocates for responsible development and ownership of real estate throughout Maine. Clark, who serves as the organization’s vice president of operations, was invited on stage for the presentation, where she was surprised by approximately two dozen of MEREDA’s board presidents from through the ages, while more than 700 in the audience offered a standing ovation.

Milestones

The David Banks Team, located in Portland, surpassed $150 million in annual sales this year, setting a statewide record. Broker/owner David Banks is the first individual user of the Maine Real Estate Information System to surpass both $100 million in 2013, and now $150 million in annual sales since record keeping began in 1998.

Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty, with offices in Portland and Brunswick, announced it again retained the No. 1 ranking for 2016 Luxury Property sales and sales of waterfront property in Maine. The company reported that it topped its own record for single-family home sales priced over $1 million. According to Maine Listings statistics, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty closed 90 transaction sides totaling $139.5 million in property value.

Hired, promotions, appointments

Attorney Jim Haddow of Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow, LLP has been elected by the members of the Maine State Bar Association to represent the Cumberland County district on the MSBA Board of Governors. The board of directors meets 10 times per year to discuss and review the activities of the Maine State Bar Association and plan for the future of the association.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine has named Rob Mueller as the organization’s new events manager. Mueller, a graduate of Webster University in Geneva, Switzerland, came to the Coalition from the Washington, D.C., metro area, where he most recently served as the training and education manager for Disabled Sports USA. In his new position with the Coalition, Mueller will manage the production of some of the organization’s annual events: BikeMaine, The Lobster Ride, The Women’s Ride and The Great Maine Bike Swap, and will support the Coalition’s eight-day ride, BikeMaine.

Maine Medical Partners, a department of Maine Medical Center (MMC), announces that following physicians have recently joined the practice: Adam Owen, Michael Binette, Michael Totta, Abby Fleisch, Rebecca Hutchinson, Gary Hochheiser, Fernando Moreno, Timothy Fitzgerald, Sarah Dodwell, Jason A. Helis, Mark J. Gorman, Jesse Sammon, Caroline Foust-Wright, Kartik Pandya, Amanda Powell and Annabelle Rae Chua Norwood.

Bowdoin International Music Festival announced that Cara Sullivan has been hired as the new operation associate.

Atlantic Federal Credit Union in Brunswick has promoted Stacey Chenevert to vice president of Retail Services and Dawn Houle has been promoted to branch manager. Chenevert has served in a dual role of senior branch manager in Brunswick while overseeing all branches since 2013. Houle most recently served as the assistant branch manager, and was head teller since 2014.

Seth King of Munjoy Hill joined Scott Simon Architects in Portland at the end of December. A graduate of Syracuse University’s Master of Architecture program, King worked previously for Woodworth Associates, Canal 5, and SMRT Architects.

Norway Savings Bank has promoted five employees: Dan Walsh, executive vice president, commercial banking; Janice deLima, vice president, community reinvestment officer; Ian Pullen, vice president, commercial lending; Elysia Avery, to assistant vice president and Gray branch manager; and Donny Hinkley, assistant vice president, commercial lending.

Digital history pioneer HistoryIT announced Emily Cain will join its senior leadership team as the company’s first chief strategy officer, effective Feb. 1.

Marnie Coleman of Portland has joined Cardente Real Estate as the director of operations.

Transitions

P&C Insurance recently announced Vice President Josh Fearon has succeeded longtime leader Roland Eon as the company’s new president as of Jan. 1. Eon was with the company for 30 years.

Since November 2014, 100+ Women Who Care Southern Maine has raised $60,000 for nine area charities. At its quarterly meeting in late fall, the group voted to support Women United Around the World. Ultimately, $7,700 was donated to the Portland-based nonprofit that provides vocational skills and leadership training and educational and community support for immigrant women to help them acclimate.

Mueller Clark

Heinz