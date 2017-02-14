People & Business: Feb. 15

Forecaster’s sister paper honored for right-to-know advocacy

The New England First Amendment Coalition will honor the Sun Journal of Lewiston, sister paper to the The Forecaster under the umbrella of Sun Media LLC, for the Sun’s right-to-know advocacy and work on behalf of the First Amendment.

The Sun Journal will be honored at NEFAC’s New England First Amendment Awards luncheon Feb. 24 in Boston, where NEFAC’s 2017 Michael Donoghue Freedom of Information Award will be presented. The award is being given for work the paper’s staff did in uncovering a Maine judicial policy that sealed the records of all dismissed criminal cases. Led by editor Judy Meyer, the Sun Journal fought against the policy and formed a coalition of freedom of information advocates to help force an end to the practice. The FOI Award is presented annually to New England journalists who protect or advance the public’s right to know under federal or state law.

Recognition

At its annual conference Jan. 31, Maine Real Estate & Development Association presented its 2017 awards to luminaries from Maine’s real estate and development industry. The Robert B. Patterson Jr. Founders’ Award was presented to Lawrence Wold, of Freeport, president in Maine for TD Bank, for his significant contributions to the real estate industry over many years. The President’s Award was given to Michael O’Reilly, of Scarborough, senior vice president and southern Maine commercial team lead for Bangor Savings Bank. The Volunteer of the Year Award was presented to two individuals: Theresa Hodge, of Topsham, senior vice president and senior commercial lender at Bath Savings Institution, and Josh Fifield, of Portland, account executive in the business insurance department at Clark Insurance.

New board members for 2017 include: Kristin Melville, of Hospice of Southern Maine; Kevin Gove, of Rinck Advertising; and Marnie Grumbach, of Fluent IMC.

Islandport Press, based in Yarmouth, announced it has signed South Portland author Jean Flahive and will publish her children’s picture book, “The Old Mainer and the Sea,” in October. Flahive is co-author of two children’s picture books and author of two books of young adult historical fiction.

Hires, promotions and appointments

F.L. Putnam Investment Management Company announced that Abby Psyhogeos has joined the firm as senior vice president and private client advisor. She will be based in Portland, expanding the firm’s local presence.

Brian J. O’Coin has joined KeyBank as vice president and senior business banking relationship manager, covering the southern Maine market from the greater Portland area to Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Prior to joining Key, O’Coin was a commercial workout officer for TD Bank N.A. in Portland.

Broadreach Public Relations, an award-winning strategic communications firm located in Portland, announced that senior strategist Jason Sulham of Cumberland has been named the firm’s vice president.

PDT Architects has hired Ariana Melzer of Portland as an interior designer. She worked most recently at Eider Construction in Scarborough.

Crystal V. Card is the new Norway Savings Bank market manager for the Maine Street and Cooks Corner Brunswick locations.

Lee Ramsdell of Scarborough, senior vice president of Clark Insurance, has been elected to the company’s board of directors.

The Maine Public Relations Council has made leadership changes and new board members for 2017. Linda Varrell, president and CEO of Broadreach Public Relations, is the new president. Kristen Levesque of Kristen Levesque Public Relations & Marketing was elected as vice president. Paul Badeau, marketing manager at Oxford Networks, was chosen to serve as the treasurer and Alexandra Brophy, senior marketing coordinator at Baker Newman Noyes, was elected secretary.

FYI

Applications for the 2017 Direct Services Grant Program, open to nonprofit organizations working in Maine, are being accepted through March 30. Funding is being granted to address the immediate needs of disadvantaged people in three areas: mental health; cancer supports for patients, survivors, and affected families; and support for basic needs. Basic needs include work done by organizations to ensure that the economic, educational, health, housing, energy, transportation and other related basic needs of low-income Maine residents are being met. The Foundation will support requests for up to $25,000 to fund direct service activities for existing programs over a 12-month period. To learn more and apply visit http://www.jtgfoundation.org/.