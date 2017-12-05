People & Business: Dec. 6

Boat club expands to two Maine locations

Freedom Boat Club, the nation’s oldest and largest boating club, is expanding into Maine with two new locations. The clubs will be run out of Yarmouth Boat Yard, 72 Lafayette St. in Yarmouth and Moose Landing Marina, 32 Moose Landing Trail in Naples. With lake and ocean-based club locations, members will be able to try out different types of new model-year boats while exploring both Casco Bay and the Sebago Lakes Region. The available vessels will include center consoles, dual consoles, deck boats and pontoon boats.

“We started the company in 1989 in Sarasota, Florida, with four boats and a single location,” said FBC President and CEO John Giglio. “Today we have over 16,000 members and more than 148 clubs in 29 states and Canada. Our members benefit from our continued club expansion because they can enjoy reciprocal boating at any of our North American locations at no additional charge.”

FBC’s business model is offering affordable, maintenance-free boating for a one-time fee and monthly payments. Club members don’t have to worry about cleaning, maintenance, insurance, repair, or storage concerns, as everything is covered.

Brunswick leader of Volunteers of America steps down

June Koegel, longtime CEO of Volunteers of America Northern New England, will step down March 1, when she will assume a new executive position with Volunteers of America’s national organization based near Washington, D.C.

Koegel has been with Volunteers of America – one of the nation’s leading affordable housing and human service nonprofits – for 32 years, the last 26 years of which have been spent leading the organization’s Northern New England affiliate based in Brunswick. She developed the affiliate from an initial startup in 1992 to an organization that benefits the lives of more than 7,000 individuals annually in Maine and New Hampshire with 30-plus programs. Koegel led the effort in Maine to bring evidence-based practices and programming to the criminal justice system, and has developed 12 affordable senior housing facilities throughout the region.

In the next few weeks, Volunteers of America will begin the search for a new CEO to lead the Northern New England affiliate, allowing for a smooth transition before Koegel steps down next year.

Hires, promotions, appointments

VIP Tires & Service announced recently that Timothy Winkeler of Falmouth has been promoted to president and COO, and has been appointed to the company’s board of directors. In his new position, Winkeler will be responsible for overseeing all functions at VIP. John Quirk will assume the role of chairman and CEO. Winkeler joined VIP in May 2010 as vice president of merchandising and, in 2013, was promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announced that Michelle Curtis has transitioned from senior vice president, Regional Market Manager/Retail Banking to a new role as senior vice president, Treasury Services Sales Officer, but will continue to work at the Topsham branch.

Alyssa Finn, MD, and Kimberly Dovin, MD, have joined the team at Mid Coast Medical Group–Family Practice at Parkview and the medical staff of Mid Coast Hospital, providing care to children and adults.

Andrew Perkins of Portland has joined Macpage LLC certified public accounting firm of South Portland as a tax associate.

Granted

American Irish Repertory Ensemble of South Portland was awarded a grant from The Maine Theater Fund of the Maine Community Foundation to relaunch AIRE Theater.

Giving Back

A recent gift of $5,000 from Acadia Insurance, through its parent company, W. R. Berkley Corporation, to The Foundation for Maine’s Community Colleges will provide five, $1,000 scholarships for students enrolled in Southern Maine Community College’s business administration program.

New Ventures

Twenty Thames, located in Portland’s Eastern Waterfront neighborhood, held a groundbreaking on Nov. 15. The 28-unit project is being developed by EssexNorth Portland, with building design by Archetype Architects, interior design by Urban Dwellings, and construction management by Wright-Ryan Construction.

Casco Systems had a groundbreaking ceremony Nov. 27 to officially kick off construction of its new 20,300-square-ft headquarters at the project location at 197 Gray Road in Cumberland. The engineering and system integration firm has additional offices in Waterville, New York and Vermont.

Piper Shores has completed construction of a $14 million, 43,000-square-foot expansion of its new Holbrook Memory Care and Assisted Living residences in Scarborough, adding an anticipated 240 workers.

Recognition

Showcase Maine, Finance Authority of Maine’s annual awards event, recognized the following businesses Nov. 14: Casco Bay Vending, LLC, Business at Work for Maine Award; Harold Alfond Foundation, Education at Work for Maine Award; and Camden National Bank and Machias Savings Bank, Lender at Work for Maine Awards.

Verrill Dana was recently ranked nationally for its Health Care practice and in 55 practice areas based on geography by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.

Acquisitions

Portside Real Estate Group recently announced the acquisition of RE/MAX Heritage as part of its ongoing growth and expansion in Southern Maine. RE/MAX Heritage will remain in Yarmouth and take on the Portside name.

Winkeler Koegel

Maine Women Magazine presented a donation for $7,000 to The Girls Scouts of Maine on Nov. 29, from ticket and silent auction proceeds collected at the Maine Women’s Fall Expo at Thompson’s Point Nov. 5. About 1,000 ticket-holders attended the event hosted by Maine Women Magazine. From left are Connie Goulatis, chief of Resource Development, Girl Scouts of Maine; Joanne Crepeau, CEO, Girl Scouts of Maine; and Lee Hews, publisher, Maine Women Magazine.

As part of the Maine Credit Unions’ Campaign for Ending Hunger Walking Tour, Brenda Davis, right, visited eight communities in greater Portland. With Davis is Michelle Broderick at Cumberland County FCU’s Falmouth office. A food pantry in each community also received a contribution from Maine’s credit unions.

Curtis

Freedom Boat Club President and CEO John Giglio, left, with Steve Arnold, owner of Freedom Boat Club Maine. The business is now afloat locally, with new locations in Yarmouth and Naples.