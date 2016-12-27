People & Business: Dec. 28

And the winners are …

Fifty businesses participated in the 2016 Holiday Window Display Contest, designed to entice shoppers to downtown Portland and showcase “shop local” merchants. A trio of judges viewed all of the entries Dec. 13 to select winners in four categories: Best Overall, Treehouse Toys, 47 Exchange St.; Best Use of Merchandise and Community Choice, Still A Good Cause, 16 Forest Ave.; Best Theme, Aristelle, 92 Exchange St.; and Most Original, Asia West, 219 Commercial St.

Recognition

St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Topsham was named a Top General Hospital by The Leapfrog Group, which announced that eight Maine hospitals earned a place on its 2016 Top Hospital list. The winners were recognized at Leapfrog’s annual meeting on Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C. The Top Hospital award is given to teaching, general, rural and children’s hospitals that publicly report their performance through the Leapfrog Hospital Survey. The high standards defined in the Top Hospitals Methodology include infection rates, maternity care and a hospital’s ability to prevent medication errors. For the full list, see leapfroggroup.org/tophospitals.

Two local Maine companies were presented with a 2016 Governor’s Award for Business Excellence during a reception held this month at the Blaine House in Augusta. Portland-based Systems Engineering is a leading IT strategy and managed services provider serving over 500 legal, health care, financial services and government clients nationwide. Landry/French Construction Company of Scarborough is a leading construction company that manages, designs/builds and provides general contracting services.

News from nonprofits

The New England branch of The American Camp Association has accredited YMCA of Southern Maine In-Town Day Camp. ACA Accreditation is the only national nonprofit organization accrediting camps in the country.

Spurwink Services is a recipient of a 2016 Psychologically Healthy Workplace award, presented by the Maine Psychological Association. The award program recognizes organizations that make a commitment to workplace well-being and create a psychologically healthy work environment for employees.

Giving Back

On Dec. 14, Patriot Subaru in Scarborough made a donation of $45,000 to Habitat for Humanity Greater Portland for the new 13-home build in Scarborough, appropriately named Carpenters Court. In addition, Patriot employees will be donning work gloves to help bring the house to completion. “Here’s a project just down the road from us, that we can really be involved with,” General Manager Brian Beattie said. “There is a real enthusiasm in our building to be engaged in our charitable giving … It was the right thing to do.”

Save the date

The Maine Women’s Network January luncheon will be held 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the Portland Country Club, 11 Foreside Road, Falmouth. Jodi Flynn of Women Taking the Lead will present “Your 4 Stress Personalities & How to Use Them to Your Advantage.” Registration closes at 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6, but space is limited and early registration is encouraged. For registration and more details, see http://bit.ly/2i02TQc.

Wayside Publishing staff – including Karen Arruda, of Freeport; Nathan Galvez, of Topsham; Deb Penham, of Portland; and Ron Robillard, of Yarmouth – volunteered Dec. 19 at the holiday gift-wrapping station at nearby L.L.Bean in Freeport. All tips for wrapping were donated to Freeport Community Services.

The Freeport Chamber Choir Quartet sang the national anthem at swearing-in ceremonies at the State House in Augusta on Dec. 7 for newly minted Speaker of the House Sara Gideon, D-Freeport.

Doctors Ira A. Bird, Lawrence Fischman, Nathaniel W. HydeD, Tatyana Karchov, Stephanie A. Phelps, James P. Rines and Jeffrey R. Stenzel, received Citations for Excellence in Teaching from Tufts University School of Medicine.