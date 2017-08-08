People & Business: Aug. 9

Bowdoin professor emeritus honored for advocating

Noted economist Dr. David Vail was honored by CEI Capital Management for his commitment to the economic and environmental sustainability of rural communities. Vail was given the Rural Prosperity Award for dedicating his career to studying and advocating for sustainable rural development. His current research focus is in two areas: nature-based tourism and renewable biomass energy options in northern Maine. His work has been widely published and referenced for the basis of multiple policy decisions, with titles including “Spreading Prosperity to the ‘Other Maines’” (Maine Center for Economic Policy); “Tourism Strategy for Maine’s North Woods: Creating and Branding a World-class Destination” (Maine Policy Review); and “Collaborating to Revitalize Northern Forest Tourism” (Federal Reserve Bank of Boston). Vail is the Adams-Catlin Professor of Economics Emeritus at Bowdoin College and a member of the CEI Board of Directors.

Maine program highlighted at national conference

Cumberland County Government’s Violence Intervention Partnership Director Faye Luppi, Esq. presented at a national conference in New Orleans last month. The conference, sponsored by the Battered Women’s Justice Program, encouraged those who respond to domestic violence across criminal legal systems to move beyond incident-based responses to recognize long-term risks.

In Luppi’s session, “Using Risk Assessment in a Culturally Specific Context,” she addressed how Maine has a statewide risk assessment tool used in cases involving refugee and immigrant victims. Her co-presenter, Heritier Nosso from the Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, described the unique challenges faced by refugee and immigrant victims of domestic and sexual assault.

“Maine has taken the lead nationally in implementing risk assessment statewide in domestic violence cases,” Luppi said.

Luppi is the project director of Cumberland County Government’s Violence Intervention Partnership, a coordinated community response to domestic violence, sexual assault, and stalking. The tool used in Maine, the Ontario Domestic Assault Risk Assessment, predicts which cases of domestic violence have an increased likelihood of future violence and require more careful monitoring or intervention by the justice system.

Hires, promotions, appointments

Portland Conservatory of Music has assumed leadership of the Boy Singers of Maine, an organization that has performed for over 30 years both nationally and internationally, including at the White House and with the Leningrad Symphony Orchestra. Beginning this fall, the program will be under the direction of Paul Schnell, a graduate of Westminster Choir College in Princeton, New Jersey. With more than three decades of experience in music education in the SAD 6 (Standish) school district, Schnell has directed choruses, led concerts and music ensembles, and has extensive experience with elementary, middle school and high school instrumental and vocal ensembles.

Rachel Williams-Clifford of Cumberland has been elected board chairwoman of Portland-based Cromwell Center for Disabilities Awareness. Williams-Clifford has served on the Cromwell Center board since 2010. Dr. Kate McCrann of Falmouth was named vice chairwoman; Michelle Bryer of Scarborough will serve as treasurer.

Day One has promoted Christine Grant to director of Corrections Services and Clinical Training at Long Creek Youth Development Center in South Portland. Sharon Martel has been promoted to accounting manager.

U.S. Cellular has named Sarah Grinnell-McNeal of Falmouth as sales manager for the South Portland retail store at 364 Maine Mall Road.

After serving as an attorney in Maine since 2006, Kate Kerkam has joined Townsend Real Estate in Cape Elizabeth as a sales agent.

Certified

Dr. Lou Jacobs of Perinatal & Pediatric Chiropractic of Maine, P.A. and Jacobs Chiropractic Acupuncture, P.A. in Portland was granted certification in July by the Academy Council of Chiropractic Pediatrics in the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association program. The ICPA offers chiropractors an opportunity to achieve certification in perinatal and pediatric chiropractic through advanced academics and clinical studies. The 200-hour curriculum provides the doctor with techniques and protocols for the care of children and pregnant women.

Save the date

A job interview workshop will be held 9-11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at the Greater Portland Career Center. The class will explore interview preparation and the opportunity to practice the most commonly asked questions in an interview setting. The workshop is targeted for those just starting the job search process or those who have not had success in finding work. Space is limited and registration is required by calling 822-3300. The Career Center is just off Exit 46 of the Maine Turnpike in Portland.

E2Tech will be presenting an update of national, regional and state energy and environmental policies from 7:15 a.m.-noon Thursday, Sept. 7 at USM Portland, Abromson Center-Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St. The half-day event will include “National E&E Policy: The Trump E&E Agenda,” “Regional E&E Policy – Impacts on Maine,” as well as legislative updates. Register at http://bit.ly/2u8l6jJ.

Martel Kerkam Jacobs Grinnell-McNeal