People & Business: Aug. 30

Portland Regional Chamber raising a glass to ‘Kegs & Issues’

The Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce is starting a new business networking venue in late September and also hosting an informational talk next week.

The Chamber’s newest networking speaker series, Kegs & Issues, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Portland House of Music and Events. “The Creation of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument,” will be presented by Lucas St. Clair, who has played a key role in the project’s development. See www.portlandregion.com/kegsandissues for details.

“Brown Bag Forum: Converting to an Employee Owned Co-op,” will be presented noon-1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at the Chamber offices at 443 Congress St. The talk will be given by Rob Brown, director of Business Ownership Solutions, a program of the Cooperative Development Institute that promotes employee ownership and works with retiring business owners and their employees to facilitate conversion to worker-owned cooperatives. The event is free and open to the public. RSVP at facebook.com/events/1052117694918880/.

Recognition

Red Cloak Haunted History Tours, which has been offering tours in Bath since 2010, has placed second in the “Ten Unforgettable Tours Everyone in Maine Should Take at Least Once” list on the website Only in Your State (onlyinyourstate.com/maine/10-unforgettable-tours-me/.)

Portland Monthly Design Director Meaghan Maurice has been selected as one of FOLIO’s “30 Under 30” honorees along with rising stars from The Atlantic, Condé Nast, GQ, Men’s Health, Playboy, Glamour, and InStyle. FOLIO is the leading professional publishing resource behind the magazine and digital media industry’s largest conference.

Hires, promotions, appointments

David Seder, M.D., is the new chief of critical care at Maine Medical Center. Seder has served as MMC’s interim chief of critical care since February. He received his medical degree from the University of New Mexico before completing three years of training in internal medicine at MMC. Seder completed a fellowship at the hospital in pulmonary disease and critical care medicine in addition to training in neurocritical care at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York City. Since returning to Maine in 2009, he has become the director of MMC’s Neurocritical Care Division and has helped build it into a world-class clinical and research program.

Fr. Daniel P. Greenleaf has been appointed vicar general for the diocese of Portland. Greenleaf will continue to serve as the pastor of the Parish of the Holy Eucharist (Holy Martyrs of North America Church, Falmouth; Sacred Heart Church, Yarmouth; St. Gregory Church, Gray; St. Jude Church, Freeport). A vicar general represents and acts in the bishop’s absence.

After a nationwide search, the Bicycle Coalition of Maine has selected John S. Williams, an experienced leader with a deep love of cycling, as the organization’s new executive director. Williams served in the administration of former Gov. Angus King, as the executive director of the Maine Waste Management Agency and as executive director of the Maine Land Use Regulation Commission.

Gorham Savings Bank has announced the following promotions: Dan Hancock, chief deposit officer; Mark Girr, senior vice president, director of marketing and communications; Tracey Sardella, vice president, compliance officer; Alden Joy, vice president, general services; Michael Voisine, assistant vice president, commercial portfolio loan officer; Kristine Amato, officer, loan administrative supervisor in the business banking department.

Giving back

Let’s Go!, a childhood obesity prevention program of The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital at Maine Medical Center, has exceeded its goal for fundraising through the TD Beach to Beacon 10K. The race secured $68,000 for Let’s Go!, including a $30,000 donation by the TD Charitable Foundation and an additional $38,000 donated by like-minded community members.

Certified

Steven Kelley, an Iris Network vision rehabilitation therapist, is the first person in Maine to earn the Assistive Technology Instructional Specialist for People with Visual Impairments certification from The Academy for Certification of Vision Rehabilitation and Education Professionals. The ACVREP describes those professionals as “a highly trained expert who specializes in working with individuals who are blind, visually impaired or who have functional visual limitations, and empowers them to achieve their life goals for education, employment, avocation and independence through the use of assistive technology.” There are 56 certified CATIS specialists nationwide.

Brunswick resident Oliver “Ollie” Smith interacts with a student at the Outreach360 Learning Center in Jinotega, Nicaragua. Smith volunteered Aug. 12-19 with Outreach360, a nonprofit, grassroots organization located in the Dominican Republic and Nicaragua that aims to teach children English. Smith has volunteered with Outreach360 seven times since his first trip to the Dominican Republic in 2010.

Seder Kelley Amato