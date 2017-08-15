People & Business: Aug. 16

Recognition

Verrill Dana partner Sara Hirshon was named to Benchmark Litigation’s Second Annual Under 40 Hot List, honoring achievements of the nation’s most notable up-and-coming litigation attorneys who are 40 years old and younger. Hirshon is a member of the firm’s Litigation & Trial and and Intellectual Property & Technology groups.

Hires, promotions, appointments

The Maine Legislature honored retiring Cumberland County Sheriff’s Deputies Tom Caron of Portland and Daniel Down of Gray with Legislative Sentiments in recognition of their years of service to the department and the communities they serve. Caron served for 56 years and retires as a civil deputy. Down, who served for 36 years, retires as law enforcement deputy.

Sebago Technics, a Maine-based, engineering consulting firm, announced two recent promotions: Bradley R. Lyon was promoted to the position of director of transportation services and Brian R. Farrell was promoted to the position of CAD/IT support coordinator.

The Maine State Building & Construction Trades Council recently announced Jason Shedlock has been brought on board as the organization’s executive director. Shedlock, who most recently served as special assistant to Portland Mayor Ethan Strimling, as well as the deputy director of the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency and Board of Health, will be responsible for the day-to-day operations, as well as workforce development initiatives, outreach and advocacy.

The Bicycle Coalition of Maine has named Angela King as the organization’s new Community Advocacy Coordinator.A former teacher, attorney, and community activist, King is also an avid cyclist.

Transitions

Jim Chattley, a longtime employee of the Topsham Meineke Car Care Center, has purchased the franchise from Melissa and David Eddy. The purchase was made possible by an SBA-backed loan through CEI 7(a) Financing of Brunswick, its first such transaction in Maine. Chattley, an employee of Meineke Car Care Center since its original ownership in 1997, jokes that he “came with the building,” when the Eddys took over the business 10 years ago. He first worked as a mechanic and later became a foreman.

Giving Back

KeyBank Foundation has announced a $300,000 charitable grant payable over three years to Preble Street, a Portland nonprofit focused on reducing homelessness. The grant, approved as part of Key’s $16.5 billion National Community Benefits Plan, will strengthen and expand Preble Street’s current Housing First support services work and increase the permanent supportive housing they can provide for between 55-85 former chronically homeless individuals.

The American Cancer Society in Maine recently received a donation of $18,000 from the employees of TD Bank. The donation benefits the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer efforts and was the result of a year of fundraising through the bank’s internal Passionately Pink program.

Milestones

After 10 years in the business, Waltz Pharmacy has a lot to celebrate: two moves into larger facilities, new tech upgrades, the addition of more than 60 new full-time employees and a partnership with Guardian Pharmacy Services, one of the nation’s largest long-term care pharmacy companies. A decade ago, Waltz Long-Term Care Pharmacy was run from a counter in the back of a 700-square-foot retail store with only 14 employees. Waltz Pharmacy has grown into a 15,000-square-foot pharmacy and employs 73 people at its Brunswick location.

Save the Date

Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine’s ReStore is celebrating its 10th anniversary with a special event on Saturday, Aug. 26 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Highlights include in-store specials, new inventory, a special opportunity to view and buy unique ReStore treasures, information about Habitat and other community programs that promote “Reduce, Reuse, Recycle,” and light refreshments.

The ReStore first opened its doors in Bath in 2007, moving to 126 Main St. in Topsham three years ago.

“The purpose of the ReStore is to help support Habitat for Humanity/7 Rivers Maine’s affordable housing programs. ReStore donors, shoppers, and volunteers help support our mission by donating an old door to the ReStore, purchasing a gently used bedroom set, or volunteering to clean a refrigerator. Each act eventually funds affordable homes for families with limited incomes,” said ReStore Manager Michele Ober.

Jacoby Scheetz of Scarborough, 3, cuts the ceremonial ribbon with help from his mother, Jessica Lesperance, at the grand re-opening of the McDonald’s in South Portland on Aug. 3. Lesperance and Scheetz are frequent visitors to the restaurant and were invited to take part in the ceremony by the restaurant’s owner/operator, James Nygren, second from right. At left is Nygren’s wife, Cynthia Nygren and William Armstrong, general manager of McDonald’s Boston Region. At right is Sarah Henderson, general manager of the South Portland restaurant.