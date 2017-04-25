People & Business: April 26

Hires, promotions, appointments

Christina Lanzl is the curator for 2018 series of public art installations in the Back Cove, a one-mile tidal estuary basin on the northern side of the downtown district in Portland. TEMPOart directors say they received a strong group of applications from across New England for its 2018 season, which may feature sculptural installations, time-based/durational media and other temporary works that respond to and activate the site. Lanzl was selected because the combination of her experience, vision, network, and record of success set her apart.

Preti Flaherty attorney Timothy J. Bryant has been appointed to the Maine Judicial Selection Committee by Gov. Paul LePage. The committee is responsible for advising the governor on matters related to judicial appointments and recommending candidates to fill vacancies.

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader is pleased to announce Sandra Godin has joined the team at the Scarborough location.

Transitions

Alice Dwyer Ross recently retired after serving as manager and later buyer for 13 years at the gift shop at Victoria Mansion. Ross was responsible for spearheading a campaign to change the direction of the gift shop, and turning it into an attraction almost as important as the museum for some visitors.

Granted

The South Portland Food Cupboard recently was awarded a $5,000 grant from the MDRT Foundation of Chicago, Illinois, as part of over $1 million in MDRT member-endorsed grants made this year to more than 200 charitable organizations worldwide.

Recognition

Fontaine Family – The Real Estate Leader held its awards banquet at The Muddy Rudder in Yarmouth on March 2 for the team’s sales production of both their Auburn and Scarborough locations. During the event, Clayton Larochelle earned the Sales Leader Award for 80 closed units and Bill Bergeron earned the Peak Producer Award for 60 closed units. Outstanding Achiever Awards were earned by Pat Long-Cressey, Cindy Moring, Kelly Webb, Kathy Lee Cook, Dawn Marston and Charmaine Raby. Maria Morrissette received the Rookie of the Year Award for 23 closed units in her first full year in the business, and Mathew Zimmerman earned a gold medal for the highest average sale price.

Alison M. Samitt, MD, a family doctor practicing in Falmouth, has achieved the degree of Fellow of the American Academy of Family Physicians, the national medical association representing nearly 125,000 family doctors, residents and medical students.

Cardente Real Estate announced that broker Cheri Bonawitz was awarded the Certified Commercial Investment Member designation by the CCIM Institute, one of the leading commercial real estate associations in the world.

Maine Credit Union League recently received an unprecedented 14th consecutive national Desjardins Award for Youth Financial Education from the Credit Union National Association. Maine’s credit unions reached more than 17,000 Maine high school students, including nearly 7,000 through one of the Financial Fitness – Money Management Experience Fairs, during the 2015-16 school year.

Milestones

According to Jessica J. Bolduc, the volunteer leader of the Maine Occupational Therapy Association, occupational therapy in the United States began 100 years ago when the Society for the Promotion of Occupational Therapy (now The American Occupational Therapy Association) was founded in March 1917. The society was created by the need for the moral treatment of people with mental illness, the advancement of scientific medicine for prolonging life expectancies, and the curative properties of arts and crafts and everyday purposeful activity. In Maine, there are more than 1,500 occupational therapy practitioners. Find more at www.aota.org and www.meota.org.

The Maine Small Business Development Centers is celebrating 40 years of helping build and strengthen Maine’s small businesses through no-cost business advising and training.

In 1977, the University of Southern Maine was among eight pilot sites funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration to test the concept of leveraging federal, state and higher education resources to assist entrepreneurs and spur economic growth. Since then, the Maine SBDC has helped tens of thousands of entrepreneurs start over 2,000 new businesses and obtain over $563 million in capital to start and grow their businesses.

The year 2017 marks the 25th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Maine and over 1,350 wishes granted across Maine to children battling life-threatening illnesses. This year, the board of directors at Make-A-Wish Maine also welcomed Cumberland resident Kim Anania, owner of KMA Human Resources Consulting in Falmouth; Cindy O’Rourke of Cape Elizabeth, a senior vice president at Spinnaker Trust in Portland; Brett Foster, of Cumberland, a vice president at Capital One; and attorney Mark Woronoff, a Portland resident with Hopkinson & Abbondanza.

Lewis Brothers Landscaping in Falmouth is celebrating 20 years in business, providing services to clients in Greater Portland, Casco Bay islands, Sebago Lakes Region and the Maine Coast. Owner Peter Lewis started the landscaping business with his brother in 1997. In 2010, he became the sole owner. In addition to providing full-time, seasonal employment for six people, the company supports the following nonprofit organizations: Portland Trails, Back Cove Neighborhood Association, Falmouth Little League, Portland Little League, Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, and Crossroads.

Lewis

John Murphy, of Scarborough, was honored March 30 before the Maine House and Senate for his retirement after 44 years of service, including service over the last 25 years as president and chief executive officer of the Maine Credit Union League. Flanking Murphy are Sens. Susan Deschambault, D-Biddeford, and Amy Volk, R-Scarborough.

Ross