People & Business: April 19

Brunswick driving range under new management

The driving range formerly known as Longshot Golf Center is under new management. The lease has been taken over by the group that is operating The Bath Golf Club and Chip’s On The Green Restaurant at Wawenock Golf Club. The driving range and mini golf center, located at 305 Bath Road in Brunswick, was most recently operated as Chad Hopkins Golf Center. The group will renovate and reintroduce itself as Sandbaggers Driving Range and Mini Golf.

Sandbaggers Driving Range and Mini Golf opened to the public April 17; a grand opening is planned for the weekend of May 27 and 28. Visit the new website at www.sandbaggersgolf.com.

“The location fit into our group incredibly well, and will provide an additional space for … fittings, lessons, clinics, and really getting people excited about the game of golf,” said General Manager Sean McCarthy.

“The range is the perfect place for us to get people working on their game before they come over to The Bath Golf Club to play a round with us,” said Director of Golf Leon Oliver.

“Sandbaggers is going to bring back a great piece of Midcoast Maine golf history,” said Ryan Atwood, media manager. “Everyone grew up playing here. We all hit countless balls, played round after round of mini-golf, and we are excited to bring our company’s touch to the property. This will give us a new avenue to promote and grow the game while providing a fun atmosphere for everyone involved.”

The company has hired Johnny Johnston of Bath, formerly the general manager of Freeport Country Club, to run the property.

Three local business leaders join hall of fame

Three local outstanding business leaders will be welcomed as laureates into the Junior Achievement of Maine Business Hall of Fame in an induction ceremony that will take place at May 1, at the Marriott Sable Oaks in South Portland. The laureates for 2017 are: Melissa Smith, president and CEO of WEX Inc. in South Portland; Bill Burke, chairman of the Portland Sea Dogs; and Rob Tod, founder of Allagash Brewing Company in Portland. Since 1990, Junior Achievement of Maine’s Business Hall of Fame has honored the state’s most distinguished businessmen and women for their contributions to free enterprise.

Northeast Bank announced April 3 it made a $10,000 donation to support Junior Achievement of Maine that will, in part, help support the Maine Business Hall of Fame Gala. In addition, Northeast Bank, which has a branch in Brunswick, will increase volunteerism with the organization, including participation in financial literacy events at local schools.

Hires, promotions, appointments

University of New England Vice President of Finance and Administration Nicole Trufant has been appointed to serve on the board of the National Association of College and University Business Officers. Trufant was also elected to a serve as vice chairwoman of the Eastern Association of College and University Business Officers beginning in the fall of 2018.

PDT Architects has hired Benjamin Winschel as an architectural designer. Winschel grew up in Portland, went to Deering High School, and holds master’s and bachelor’s degrees in architecture from Roger Williams University in Bristol, Rhode Island. Winschel is working on the new Cumberland County Federal Credit Union branch in Yarmouth and a renovation of Maine Eye Center’s offices on Lowell Street in Portland.

On the Move

Systems Engineering, a Portland-based managed IT services provider, announced April 4 that it is expanding into Manchester, New Hampshire, to meet increasing demand. Sales and Marketing Director Todd Molloy will manage the new office.

Save the date

Women’s Fitness Studio & Spa at 21 Stanwood St., Brunswick, will hold an open house Saturday, April 29, featuring tours of the remodeled fitness area and free classes from 8 a.m.-noon.

“The Open House is a great opportunity for women to see how we continue to change and remain current,” said Kathleen Strickland, who has owned the spa for over 37 years. “We are constantly researching all fitness trends which we feel can better serve our members.”

FYI

Bridges Home Health Services will be offering full scholarships and employment opportunities for eligible students to complete a six-week personal support specialist training, which will begin May 16 and run twice weekly at Maine Region 10 Technical High School in Brunswick. Pre-registration is required by calling 729-7323.

Pastor Ronald Robinson of Scarborough served as the Pastor of the Day on Tuesday, April 11, when he delivered the opening prayer in the Maine Senate. Robinson serves the congregation at Scarborough Free Baptist Church. With him is Sen. Amy Volk, R-Scarborough.