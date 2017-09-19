People & Business

So. Portland Naval officer sees clear to volunteer

South Portland resident and U.S. Navy Reserve Petty Officer 1st Class Michelle Bellino is a logistics specialist and Leading Petty Officer who also volunteers at Surge Maine Bangor, a special needs program for Naval Sea Systems Command.

“It means a lot to me to give back to my community and help the needy,” said Bellino. “Some are not able to help themselves due to mental illness and lack of family support and me volunteering makes a small change in their lives. Another reason is to show my children how to be humble and to teach them what it means to be a good citizen and give back to our community.”

As a logistics specialist, Bellino is responsible for providing supply and logistic support for shore and afloat forces. This involves purchasing, tracking and expediting high priority material for the command and air wing. Additionally, she manages budget and financial controls for multiple departments within her command.

Recognition

Macpage LLC, which has offices Augusta and South Portland, has been named one of the 2017 Best Places to Work in Maine. The company will be recognized at an awards ceremony in October, when the final rankings will be announced.

Chimani, Inc., which develops mobile app guides for national parks, is a semi-finalist in Tech.Co’s Startup of the Year competition at Innovate! and Celebrate in San Francisco, Oct. 9-11.

Berman & Simmons attorney Benjamin Gideon was named a Maine Lawyer of the Year in the Best Lawyers in America 2018 directory for personal injury litigation for plaintiffs. Jodi Nofsinger, another attorney with the firm, was named a Maine Lawyer of the Year for medical malpractice law for plaintiffs.

New Ventures

Sebago Technics, a civil engineering and consulting firm based in South Portland, announces the acquisition of Sweet Associates, a hydrogeological consulting company in Falmouth.

TrueLine Public Relations is accepting its first clients. The public relations and digital marketing agency is a spin-off of the decade-old publishing company, TrueLine Publishing, which owns and operates eight nationwide, digital trade magazines and has been repeatedly recognized as one of the best places to work in Maine. TrueLine PR will be under the same management as the publishing company and will offer custom, online magazine stories; websites and graphic design; brand development; and media relations.

The Milestone Foundation announced at their 50th anniversary fundraiser Sept. 9 that the organization has officially changed its name to Milestone Recovery. The new name reflects the evolving focus and objectives of the agency. “We believe that Milestone Recovery best represents the services and goals of the organization as we continue to grow,” said Executive Director Bob Fowler.

Hired, promotions, appointments

Mid Coast Hospital welcomed oncologist Guy Tillinghast, MD, to its active medical staff and the Mid Coast Medical Group-Hematology & Oncology practice.

Four officers were elected to the Tedford Housing board of directors: Andree Appel, retired clinical director of Oasis Free Clinics, president; Joyce McPhetres, chief human resources officer at Community Health Options, vice president; Nonny Soifer, executive director of MDSOAB, re-elected to secretary; and Sally Loving, communications and marketing consultant, at-large representative on the board.

Ben Geci of Falmouth has joined Androscoggin Bank’s commercial lending team as chief lending officer and executive vice president.

The Maine Center for Entrepreneurial Development has appointed Todd Keiller, director, Intellectual Property and Innovation, Worcester Polytechnic Institute, and Brian Whitney, president, Maine Technology Institute to its board of directors.

Giving Back

This summer, Portland Downtown partnered with 30 downtown merchants to raise over $4,500 for the Locker Project, a nonprofit organization that ensures food security for Maine children through local schools.

Granted

Doree Taylor Charitable Foundation has granted Tedford Housing $75,000 over two years for homeless services for southern Mid-Coast Maine families and youth. John T. Gorman Foundation awarded $15,000 to Tedford that will be used for case management services, and Moser Family Foundation approved a grant for $15,000 to Tedford for new building design and planning and $7,500 to support its Merrymeeting Project for homeless youth.

Tillinghast Bellino Geci

Topsham Public Library Director Susan M. Preece honored local Girl Scout Troop 2022 in a special reception to celebrate their hard work on the Hidden Meaning of Flowers garden. From left are Scout leader Mandy Russell, Sophie Powell, Scout leader Jennifer Hughes, Megan Hughes, Preece, Gracelynn Dauphinais and Lorelei Whalen.