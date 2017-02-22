Pedestrian dies after being struck by SUV in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK — A Warren man struck by an oncoming vehicle Sunday evening died from his injuries early the next morning.

Kyle Feltis, 31, of Brunswick, had turned off Route 1 to Mill Street while behind the wheel of a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox when he struck Caleb Maxham, 20, according to police.

Feltis, who passed a blood alcohol test, immediately called 911. Maxham was taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he was pronounced dead the next morning due to collision-related injuries.

Based on initial reports, “(Feltis) was coming off Route 1 at the crest of the hill and the pedestrian was there in a dark corner in dark clothes,” crossing the street where there was no crosswalk, Cmdr. Mark Waltz said Tuesday.

Lt. Thomas Garrepy is reconstructing the 24 hours leading to the incident, and Officers Charles Tompson and Cory Iles are gathering statements from witnesses, Waltz said.

In addition to a narrative summary and visual diagram, Waltz said, the report will assess whether the driver was at fault. In that case, Garrepy will present the case to the Attorney General’s office, where it will be decided whether to press charges.

Last year, 12 pedestrians and 13 bicyclists were struck by vehicles, according to police reports, although none were fatal.

