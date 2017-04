SOUTH PORTLAND — Payless ShoeSource announced it will close 400 stores, but so far the South Portland, Westbrook and Windham locations will remain open.

Payless will be closing four Maine locations, in Biddeford, Presque Isle, Bangor and Ellsworth.

Payless filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on April 4.

According to the company’s website, Payless was founded in Topeka, Kansas in 1956 and has more than 4,400 stores in 30 countries.