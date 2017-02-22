Park wins uncontested Bath council seat

BATH — Aaron Park, the only candidate for the open Ward 7 City Council seat, received 24 votes to win the special election Tuesday.

Just 2.2 percent of 1,091 registered voters cast ballots, according to Town Clerk Mary White. There were no write-in votes.

Park will fill the council seat left vacant by the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Leverett “Tink” Mitchell. Mitchell was elected in 2012, filling a vacancy created by the death of Councilor Ruthe Pagurko. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2016.

Park, co-owner and chef at the Henry and Marty restaurant in Brunswick, will serve the remainder of Mitchell’s term, through 2019.

