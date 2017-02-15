Park all but assured election to Bath City Council

BATH — Aaron Park can probably assume he’ll soon be spending the first Wednesday evening of every month at City Hall.

Park was the only candidate to file papers by the Feb. 6 deadline to be on the Tuesday, Feb. 21, special election ballot to fill the City Council seat left vacant by the Dec. 30, 2016, death of Leverett “Tink” Mitchell.

Mitchell was elected to represent Ward 7 in 2012, filling a vacancy created by the death of Councilor Ruthe Pagurko. He was re-elected in 2013 and 2016.

Presuming he is elected, Park will serve the remainder of Mitchell’s term, through 2019.

Park, 58, has four children and is co-owner and chef at the Henry and Marty restaurant in Brunswick. The Park Street resident moved to Bath in 2004 after spending most of his life in the Portland area.

“I love our city and the smallness of it,” Park said in an interview Feb. 9. “And the fact that you know your neighbors, and know all the people.”

He said he has gotten to know a variety of residents by serving as a poll warden during elections, “and I just want to participate, and be an active member of the community.”

Park has served on the city’s Forestry and Solid Waste committees, he has been a corporator of the Patten Free Library, and has helped construct the replica 17th century pinnace “Virginia.”

“I’ve had it in the back of my mind that I’d like to get more involved, but the timing right now is just perfect for me stepping up and trying to fill Tink’s shoes,” Park said. “I’m just going to do the best that I can.”

He note that his learning curve will be “steep,” and that the fiscal 2018 budget will soon be determined.

Park said he has already met with city department heads to be brought up to speed.

“I just want to hit the ground running, and learn how this city works,” he said, “and do my best to be part of that process.”

Park