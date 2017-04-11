Pair accused of assault in South Portland

SOUTH PORTLAND — Two teens were in custody after being accused of assaulting two people at a Barberry Creek Road home.

Amanual Halefom, 18, of Portland, and a 16-year-old juvenile believed to be from Portland were taken into custody after a foot chase Monday, April 10, Police Department Detective Scott Corbett said in a press release.

Corbett said police responded to a report of an assault around noon. They said two males assaulted male and female victims with blunt objects they found at the residence. He also said the victims knew the suspects.

Halefom was charged with robbery, theft, elevated aggravated assault, possession of Schedule W drugs (crack cocaine) and refusing to submit to arrest. He is at Cumberland County Jail, while the juvenile is being detained at the Long Creek Youth Development Center on a warrant, with charges to follow.

Both victims were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland with non-life threatening injuries.

