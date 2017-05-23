Outdoor Track: Championship season ramps up with Cumberland County Meet

SCARBOROUGH – Nine area schools descended on the Red Storm’s home turf on Friday afternoon, May 19 for the first meet of the 2017 outdoor championship stretch. On the boys’ side of things, Scarborough edged past Deering for the team title, while on the girls’ side, Cheverus got the better of Scarborough.

Complete Boys Team Scores

1. Scarborough, 152.67; 2. Deering, 143.33; 3. Westbrook, 74; Gorham, 58; 5. Cheverus, 56; 6. South Portland, 55; 7. Windham, 43

Complete Girls Team Scores

1. Cheverus, 136.5; 2. Scarborough, 121; 3. South Portland, 92; 4. Gorham, 79; 5. Westbrook, 62; 6. Windham, 41.5; 7. Deering, 33; 8. Portland, 15; 9. Maine Girls’ Academy, 2

Boys Individual Top Threes

100 – 1. Plamedi Tona, Westbrook, 11.18; 2. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 11.32; 3. Sean Tompkins, Cheverus, 11.33

200 – 1. Maxwell Holmes, South Portland, 23.61; 2. Sean Tompkins, Cheverus, 23.69; 3. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 23.80

400 – 1. Ben Batoosingh, Scarborough, 52.30; 2. Hisham Ramadan, Deering, 53.66; 3. Mahamed Sharif, Westbrook, 54.73

800 – 1. Ethan Orach, Gorham, 2:04.73; 2. Jerry Mixangelo, Deering, 2:09.77; 3. Noah Drapeau, Scarborough, 2:10.09

1600 – 1. Yahya Nure, Deering, 4:46.45; 2. Brian Farino, Scarborough, 4:46.48; 3. Nolan Doherty, Cheverus, 4:51.06

3200 – 1. Ben Breton, Windham, 9:47.68; 2. Josh Lombardo, Westbrook, 9:55.53; 3. Alec Troxell, Deering, 10:02.19

110 Hurdles – 1. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 14.83; 2. Jarett Flaker, Scarborough, 14.91; 3. Chris Irakoze, Deering, 16.20

300 Hurdles – 1. Jarett Flaker, Scarborough, 41.04; 2. Shammah Gahomera, Westbrook, 41.13; 3. Mike O’Brien, Cheverus, 43.45

4×100 – 1. Scarborough, 44.30; 2. Westbrook, 45.30; 3. Deering, 45.37

4×400 – 1. Scarborough, 3:39.62; 2. Westbrook, 3:41.00; 3. Deering, 3:43.29

4×800 – 1. Deering, 8:43.28; 2. Gorham, 8:50.58; 3. Scarborough, 8:52.84

1600 Racewalk – 1. Steven Smith, South Portland, 6:42.09; 2. Carlos Monsen, Gorham, 8:11.91; 3. Dylan Lamont, Gorham, 8:50.46

High Jump – 1. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 5-08.00; 2. Tayler Grassi, Cheverus, 5-04.00; 3. Emmanuel Lam, Deering, 5-04.00

Long Jump – 1. Dominic Creenan, Westbrook, 21-11.00; 2. Emmanuel Lam, Deering, 19-05.50; 3. Alex Wilkins, Windham, 19-04.00

Triple Jump – 1. James Benson, Gorham, 39.11-25; 2. Chris Irakoze, Deering, 39.05-25; 3. Anthony Clavette, Scarborough, 38-06.00

Shot Put – 1. Sebastian Osborne, Scarborough, 48-05.50; 2. Kabala Muka, Deering, 43-07.50; 3. Xavier Mills, South Portland, 43-04.00

Discus – 1. Sebastian Osborne, Scarborough, 142-06; 2. Xavier Mills, South Portland, 136-04; 3. Kabala Muka, Deering, 116-03

Javelin – 1. Josh Paisley, Deering, 144-04; 2. Aryz Terlaje, Deering, 141-09; 3. Christian Gilliam, Cheverus, 135-00

Pole Vault – 1. Alex Dionne, Scarborough, 13-06.00; 2. Drew Gardner, Scarborough 12-06.00; 3. Mike O’Brien, Cheverus, 11-00.00

Girls Individual Top Threes

100 – 1. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 13.00; 2. Emily Turner, Cheverus, 13.02; 3. Ella Altidor, Portland, 13.20

200 – 1. Emma Gallant, Cheverus, 26.20; 2. Emily Turner, Cheverus, 27.11; 3. Emily Labbe, Scarborough, 27.29

400 – 1. Emma Gallant, Cheverus, 59.14; 2. Juliana Selser, South Portland, 1:01.13; 3. Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough, 1:03.84

800 – 1. Quincey Lyden, Westbrook, 2:30.56; 2. Nicole Whipkey, Deering, 2:32.26; 3. Ellie Patten, Scarborough, 2:33.76

1600 – 1. Anna Slager, Gorham, 5:32.78; 2. Hailey Applebee, Windham, 5:38.77; 3. Rosie Train, Cheverus, 5:42.69

3200 – 1. Iris Kitchen, Gorham, 11:41.17; 2. Bethany Sholl, Scarborough, 11:41.48; 3. Anna Slager, Gorham, 12:01.05

100 Hurdles – 1. Emily Labbe, Scarborough, 15.87; 2. Ellen Shaw, Scarborough, 16.33; 3. Emma White, Cheverus, 16.67

300 Hurdles – 1. Callie O’Brien, South Portland, 49.74; 2. Katelyn Gendron, Cheverus, 50.60; 3. Haley Foreman, Deering, 55.45

4×100 – 1. Scarborough, 52.62; 2. Cheverus, 52.88; 3. South Portland, 53.31

4×400 – 1. Cheverus, 4:20.15; 2. South Portland, 4:23.65; 3. Scarborough, 4:29.49

4×800 – 1. Gorham, 10:35.33; 2. Deering, 10:47.27; 3. South Portland, 12:02.90

1600 Racewalk – 1. Hayley Bickford, Gorham, 8:35.83; 2. Abby Donahue, South Portland, 9:00.97; 3. Madison Smith, South Portland, 9:55.41

High Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 5-06.00; 2. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 5-02.00; 3. Callie O’Brien, South Portland, 4-10.00

Long Jump – 1. Emma White, Cheverus, 17-04.50; 2. Kaleisha Towle, South Portland, 17-02.00; 3. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 16-08.25

Triple Jump – 1. Nyagoa Bayak, Westbrook, 37-01.00; 2. Emma White, Cheverus, 35-08.25; 3. Lingdong Bol, Windham, 35-06.25

Shot Put – 1. Hannah Abbott, Cheverus, 35-05.00; 2. Sophia Williams, Westbrook, 33-10.00; 3. Rebeka Hunnewell-Dunphe, South Portland, 29-10.50

Discus – 1. Hannah Abbott, Cheverus, 100-08; 2. Mary Jerome, Cheverus, 97-00; 3. Erica Magnuson, South Portland, 90-01

Javelin – 1. Evelyn Kitchen, Gorham, 106-00; 2. Leah Dickman, Scarborough, 99-04; 3. Marina Horner, Scarborough, 96-00

Pole Vault – 1. Edie Christian, Scarborough, 10-00.00; 2. Anna Gardner, Scarborough, 9-06.00; 3. Kirsten Dennen, Scarborough, 8-06.00



Next up, members of these teams (and others) will travel on May 27 to Southwesterns at Noble.

Scarborough’s Ellen Shaw runs her 100 Hurdles prelim.

Scarborough’s Shamus Malia competes in an early relay.

Scarborough’s Jarett Flaker runs his 100 hurdles prelim.