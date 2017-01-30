Opportunity Alliance expands services

PORTLAND — The Opportunity Alliance is expanding its crisis prevention and intervention services to include any individual, including children, who is suffering from heightened emotional or mental distress.

The crisis help is accessible 24 hours a day. The available support includes a hotline, as well as face-to-face support with staff who can travel to the person in crisis. Both the hotline and in-person teams provide support, counseling, advocacy, education, consultation and assistance.

Call toll free at 888-568-1112 or in Portland at 774-4357. Available staff include mental health professionals and social workers trained specifically to provide crisis intervention services, including issues related to a mental health crisis, suicidal thoughts, addiction intervention and more.