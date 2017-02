Bowdoin College first-year students Julie Scholes, left, Caitlin Loi and Emma Beane – dressed in matching onesies on the campus quad – celebrate the college’s first snow day in 10 years Monday, Feb. 13, in Brunswick. The storm left about 1 1/2 feet of snow in the area, and more was expected Wednesday into Thursday. (Courtesy Caitlin Loi and Audrey Aitelli)

0