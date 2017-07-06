On their mark in Cape Elizabeth

Jason Emery and Darren Brown of the Cape Elizabeth Public Works Department complete installation Wednesday, July 5, of the final mile marker for this year’s TD Beach to Beacon 10K road race. The 20th annual race will be run Aug. 5. This is the 17th year Emery had placed the markers along the route from Crescent Beach to Portland Head Light, and the 12th for Brown. “It’s never been raining in all the years we have been doing this,” Emery said. “Let’s hope this good weather holds for race day.” (Diane Hudson / For The Forecaster)

