Olympic swim champion Crocker returns to Portland

Ian Crocker, who swam at Cheverus High School before becoming a five-time Olympic medalist and former world record holder in the 50- and 100-meter butterfly and the short-course 100-meter freestyle, was in Portland last weekend to be inducted into the Maine Sports Hall of Fame. First, Crocker held a clinic with his former swim team, the Portland Porpoise Swim Club, to talk about the ups and downs of his career, the positive aspects of being involved in swimming, and race strategies. and he even jumped in the pool with the kids to demonstrate what he was talking about.

