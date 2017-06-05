Old Port Festival to cap busy Portland weekend

PORTLAND — The annual Old Port Festival returns for the 44th time Sunday, June 11, capping the Portland Downtown Summer Weekend Kickoff.

The festival begins at 11 a.m. with the traditional parade down Exchange Street, led by the Shoestring Theater puppets. Following the parade, the Old Port becomes a collection of stages and activities for families. Visit http://bit.ly/2qAQIRo for a schedule of performances.

The Summer Weekend Kickoff starts Friday, June 9, at 6 p.m. with performances at Longfellow Square, Congress Square, Monument Square and Post Office Park.

From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, the fourth annual Walk the Working Waterfront offers boat and business tours along Commercial Street. Farther inland, Shop for a Cause Day supports The Locker Project, which helps feed students in need; almost 30 businesses will donate proceeds.

Throughout the weekend, the Casco Bay Eye Ferris wheel will be at DiMillo’s on Commercial Street. Hours are noon-8 p.m. June 9 and 10, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on June 11.