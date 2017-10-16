October drama at a fever pitch-Portland edition

Portland’s Tyler Lemay plays the ball during last week’s 1-0 loss at Scarborough.

Deering goalkeeper Gianna Charest dives on the ball before Portland’s Isabella More can reach it during Saturday morning’s showdown. Charest made 11 saves and the teams settled for a 0-0 tie.

Deering’s Avery Donovan goes up for a kill as Maddy Broda looks on during last week’s 3-1 home loss to Biddeford which knocked the Rams from the ranks of the unbeaten.

Waynflete’s John Veroneau takes part in the Western Maine Conference championship cross country meet last weekend. Veroneau was 18th individually in Division II and the Flyers finished fourth as a team.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Portland-Scarborough boys’ soccer, Deering-Portland girls’ soccer and Deering-Biddeford volleyball game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The short golf season has come to a close and by press time, the regular season will be over in field hockey, soccer and volleyball and only football will remain.

The postseason is underway in field hockey and will commence this weekend in cross country, soccer and volleyball.

As the days get shorter, the clock is running out on the fall sports season, but the greatest drama is still to come.

Here’s an overview:

Golf

Four local golfers made the trip back to Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro for the Class A individual state championship Saturday.

Deering’s Alex McGonagle and Portland’s Reed Foehl each shot an 18-hole round of 79 to tie for 11th place (Cole Anderson of Camden Hills and Scarborough’s Anthony Burnham tied for first after shooting 70).

Portland Ben McCallum finished 19th after shooting a round of 82.

Cheverus’ Conner MacDonald tied for 20th after shooting an 83.

Football

Portland’s football team was the lone local squad to prevail last weekend.

The Bulldogs won their second game in a row and improved to 2-5 with a dramatic 17-14 overtime win over Lewiston.

After the Blue Devils took a 7-0 lead in the second quarter, Portland tied the score on a 13-yard scamper by quarterback Terion Moss.

“The linebackers kept blitzing and blitzing and I had to run it,” said Moss, who ran for 158 yards and two scores on 31 carries. “I didn’t have time to throw that much.”

Lewiston went back on top in the third quarter on a long touchdown run, but a 6-yard Moss TD run tied things up at 14-14 with 4:21 to play.

Ben Stasium’s interception then allowed the Bulldogs an opportunity to win at the end of regulation, but Quinn Clarke missed a 35-yard field goal.

He’d get another chance.

After Vinnie Pasquali intercepted a Blue Devils’ pass in overtime, Portland got its turn on offense and Clarke came on to drill a 21-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 17-14 victory.

“We needed that so bad,” said Portland Coach Jim Hartman. “It’s been a season of bad luck and we finally caught a break there.”

The Bulldogs (now 2-5 and sixth in the Class A South Heal Points standings) closes the regular season with the annual “Battle of the Bridge” rivalry game at South Portland (3-4) Saturday afternoon. Last year, Portland dominated the host Red Riots, 47-0.

Deering fell to 1-6 and sixth in Class A South with a 51-0 home loss to defending state champion Bonny Eagle Friday. The Scots took a 30-0 lead after one quarter and pushed it to 44-0 at halftime before adding one final touchdown in the third period. The Rams close at 0-7 Massabesic Friday. Last year, Deering dominated the visiting Mustangs, 54-7.

Cheverus dropped to 3-4 and fourth in Class A North Saturday after a 23-14 home loss to Sanford. Sean Tompkins gave the Stags an early 6-0 lead with a 3-yard touchdown run, but the Spartans got the next 17 points. After Cheverus pulled within 17-14 on a 3-yard run from Greyson Lindstedt and a two-point conversion pass from Perrin Conant hit Vic Morrone, Sanford tacked on two more field goals to prevail. The Stags close at 3-4 Oxford Hills Friday. Last year, Cheverus won, 33-18, at Oxford.

The football playoffs begin the weekend of Oct. 27-28 with the quarterfinals on the home fields of the higher seeds.

Boys’ soccer

All four boys’ soccer teams are playoff-bound.

Portland began the week 9-3-1 and fourth in the Class A South Heals despite 1-0 losses to visiting South Portland and at Scarborough last week.

“I feel bad for the kids,” Bulldogs coach Rocco Frenzilli said, after the loss to the Red Storm. “We just can’t put one in. We’re working hard, but we don’t have anything to show for it. It’s frustrating, but credit to Scarborough. They got their chance and they put it away. We had ours and the ball went over, under and around, but never in.”

Portland closed the regular season at home versus Thornton Academy Monday. The Bulldogs will likely earn a bye into the quarterfinal round of the playoffs next week.

Cheverus took a 7-5-1 record and the No. 5 seed into Tuesday’s regular season finale at home against Biddeford. Last week, the Stags and visiting Thornton Academy played to a 3-3 draw and Cheverus dropped a 1-0 decision at defending regional champion Gorham. Luc Dionne, Ian Haines and Jack Mullen all scored against the Golden Trojans. After missing out on the playoffs a year ago for the first time since 1993, Cheverus will host a preliminary round contest this weekend.

Deering blanked host Sanford, 3-0, last Tuesday, then fell to 8-4-1 and seventh in the region after a 1-0 home loss to Westbrook. In the victory, Caleb Delano had two goals and Keto Tchiputo had the other. The Rams finished at Marshwood Monday and needed a victory to ensure a home prelim this weekend.

In Class C South, Waynflete lost at home to Cape Elizabeth (2-0), tied host Traip Academy (1-1) and beat visiting Wells (5-0) last week. Goalkeeper Max Winson made eight saves in the loss. In the tie, Diraige Dahia scored the goal. Ilyas Abdi, Oliver Burdick, Aidan Kieffer, Thorne Kieffer and Abdi Mohammed all scored against the Warriors. The Flyers (9-2-2 and sixth in the region) closed at Class B South power York Tuesday. If Waynflete can get into the top four, it would host a quarterfinal next week. If not, it will be on the road in that round.

Girls’ soccer

Cheverus and Waynflete’s girls’ soccer teams are playoff-bound, but Deering, Maine Girls’ Academy and Portland will likely stay home.

The defending Class C South champion Flyers were 6-5-2 and fourth in the Class C South Heals at press time after sandwiching losses at Class B powers Cape Elizabeth (5-0) and Greely (5-1) around a 3-3 home tie against Traip Academy. Ava Farrar had two goals and Abby Aleshire had the other against Traip. Farrar scored the goal against the Rangers. Waynflete closed the regular season at home versus York Tuesday. A win could move the Flyers up the standings. They will host a quarterfinal next week if they stay in the top four and will avoid a prelim this weekend if they stay in the top five.

In Class A South, the Stags began the week 11-2 and fifth after home wins over Sanford (3-1) and MGA (5-0). Emma Gallant had two goals and Mackenzie Johnston one in the win over the Spartans. Against the Lions, Johnston scored twice and Gallant, Lauren Jordan and Sarah Cummings (first varsity score) all had one goal. Cheverus finished at Noble Tuesday. A win could move the Stags up to fourth, or even third, and allow them to avoid a prelim and host a quarterfinal.

Portland settled for a a 1-1 tie at Bonny Eagle and played visiting Deering to a scoreless draw last week to sit 3-8-3 and 13th in Class A South at press time (only 12 teams make the playoffs). Gracie LaGrange had the goal against the Scots. In the game against the Rams, the Bulldogs had a 21-3 advantage in shots, but as been the case virtually all season, couldn’t finish.

“Frustrating is one way to put it, but when you work hard and your players buy in and leave everything on the field, as a coach, you can’t be upset,” Portland coach Curtis Chapin said. “With that said, we look at our chances and wonder how the ball doesn’t go in. We hit the post, the crossbar, get penalties. That’s just the story of our season.”

The Bulldogs closed at Biddeford Tuesday.

Deering was 2-8-3 and 14th entering its finale at South Portland Tuesday. Last week, the Rams lost at Kennebunk (4-0) and tied host Portland (0-0). Deering goalkeeper Gianna Charest stopped 11 shots against the Bulldogs.

“My teammates did well keeping the ball out, especially against a team like (Portland),” said Charest. “It’s so much different from middle school, or JV soccer, but my teammates are very supportive.”

“We’re a young team,” Rams coach Kevin Olson said. “We don’t have as many offensive threats as we’ve had in the past. We need to get a foundation down and learn as we go and hopefully we’ll go from there.”

MGA fell to 0-13 and 18th in Class A South after losing at home to Massabesic (3-2) and at Cheverus (5-0) last week. Serena Mower had both goals against the Mustangs. The Lions closed at Marshwood Tuesday.

Field hockey

Cheverus was the only local field hockey team to make the playoffs.

The Stags completed an 11-3 regular season (their third consecutive double digit victory regular season) last Wednesday with a 1-0 home win over Noble behind Bella Booth’s goal. Cheverus is the No. 3 seed in Class A South and will host No. 6 Westbrook (11-4) in the quarterfinals Wednesday afternoon (see theforecaster.net for game story). On Sept. 29, in a game played at Fitzpatrick Stadium, the Blue Blazes beat the Stags in overtime, 3-2. The teams have met three prior times in the playoffs and all three games needed more than 60 minutes of regulation. Cheverus holds a 2-1 edge, including a 2-1 victory (in two rounds of penalty corners) in the 2015 Western A quarterfinals.

If the Stags move on to the semifinals, they will go to No. 2 Massabesic (12-2), the defending regional champion, or will host No. 7 Thornton Academy (10-5) in the semifinals this weekend. Cheverus lost at home, 3-2, to the Mustangs on Sept. 11 and beat the host Golden Trojans, 3-1, Sept. 21. The Stags have no playoff history with Massabesic and split two prior meetings with Thornton Academy, losing, 4-1, in the 2015 Western A Final in the most recent encounter.

Looking ahead, the regional final for field hockey is Tuesday of next week at Thornton Academy. The state finals are Saturday, Oct. 28 at Falmouth High School.

Elsewhere, Deering finished 2-11-1 and 16th in Class A South (12 teams qualified for the postseason) after an 8-2 loss at Kennebunk in the finale. Alexis Mesik and Donna Thach had the goals.

Portland wound up 0-13-1 and 17th in the region following losses to visiting South Portland (3-1) and at Gorham (2-0). Sydney Gilbert had the goal against the Red Riots.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op squad finished 0-14 and 13th in Class C South where nine teams made the cut into the postseason. The Flying Lions closed with losses at Cape Elizabeth (8-0) and at home against Old Orchard Beach (2-0).

Volleyball

Deering and Portland’s volleyball teams are playoff-bound.

The Rams finally fell from the unbeaten ranks last Tuesday, dropping a four-set (15-25, 25-18, 19-25, 17-25) home decision to Biddeford. Maddy Broda had 24 assists and 11 service points.

“You expect a team with Biddeford’s tradition to take it to you, but I like to think we gave something back and just came up short,” said Deering coach Larry Nichols. “It’s been a good ride. It’s been a treat.”

The Rams took a 12-1 mark and the top spot in the Class A Heals into Tuesday night’s home finale versus Brunswick. Deering will host a quarterfinal round match Saturday and if it advances, will host the semifinals as well Wednesday of next week.

The Bulldogs began the week 7-6 and sixth in Class A following a 3-0 (7-25, 12-25, 10-25) loss at Scarborough and a straight set victory (25-11, 25-18, 25-15) over visiting Massabesic. Abby Krieckhaus had seven kills and Shayla Eubanks added five in the win. Portland hosted Cheverus in the regular season finale Tuesday. The Bulldogs will play in a postseason match for the first time this weekend, likely a quarterfinal at Scarborough or Biddeford.

Cheverus was 1-11 and 13th in Class A (only nine teams qualify for the playoffs) following a five-set (23-25, 25-23, 22-25, 25-20, 7-15) loss at Kennebunk last week. The Stags were home with Cony Monday and closed at Portland Tuesday.

Cross country

Cheverus, Deering, MGA and Portland joined Falmouth at a regular season-ending rivalry meet at South Portland Friday.

The Rams boys placed first, while the Bulldogs finished third and the Stags fifth. Deering was paced by top two individuals Alec Troxell (14 minutes, 21 seconds) and Yahya Nure (14:22). Portland’s top runner was Will Brewster (10th, 15:17). Cheverus was paced by Will Herman (18th, 16:11).

Deering’s girls also placed first, while Cheverus was third, Portland fourth and MGA sixth. The Rams produced third-place individual Sierra Aponte-Clarke (17:06). The Stags were led by Rosie Train (13th, 19:54). The Bulldogs’ top finisher was Elizabeth Thomas (20th, 20:49). The Lions were paced by Chloe Cott (29th, 22:15).

Waynflete went to Standish Friday for the Western Maine Conference championship meet. The girls placed second to Maine Coast Waldorf in the Division II standings. Abby Pipkin was the top individual (fifth, 21:55). The boys were fourth in Division II (Wells placed first). The Flyers were paced by Henry Spritz (third, 17:46).

The regional championships are Saturday at Twin Brook Recreation Center in Cumberland.

The state meet will be Saturday, Oct. 28 also at Twin Brook.

Press Herald staff writer Glenn Jordan contributed to this story.

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.