October drama at a fever pitch in the Mid-Coast

Brunswick’s Nate Girardi carries the ball during last week’s 38-22 win at Mt. Blue, the Dragons’ first victory of the season.

The golf season has come to a close and by press time, the regular season will be over in field hockey, soccer and volleyball, meaning only football will remain.

The postseason is underway in field hockey and will commence this weekend in cross country, soccer and volleyball.

As the days get shorter, the clock is running out on the fall sports season, but the greatest drama is still to come.

Here’s an overview:

Golf

Mt. Ararat’s Caleb Manuel shot an 18-hole round of two-over 74 at the Class A individual golf state championship match last Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro (Camden Hills’ Cole Anderson and Scarborough’s Anthony Burnham tied for first with a 70). Brunswick’s Sam Sharpe (78) finished 10th, Mt. Ararat’s Will Kavanaugh (81) tied for 15th and Brunswick’s Jack Bates (97) finished 32nd.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team finished the regular season 9-5 after closing with a 6-0 loss at Messalonskee last Wednesday. The Eagles earned the No. 5 seed in Class A North and played a quarterfinal at fourth-ranked Cony (7-6-1) Wednesday. If victorious, Mt. Ararat would visit two-time defending state champion Skowhegan (13-1) in the semifinals this weekend.

Brunswick wound up 5-9 and 11th in the region (only nine teams made the playoffs) after losses at Cony (6-1) and at home to Skowhegan (8-0).

In Class B North, Morse closed with home wins over Mt. View (3-1) and Oceanside (3-2) to wind up 9-5. As the No. 9 seed in the region, the Shipbuilders had to go to No. 8 Nokomis for a preliminary round matchup Saturday and they lost, 2-1, to wind up 9-6.

Football

Brunswick’s defending Class B state champion football time secured its elusive first victory last Friday night, holding off host Mt. Blue, 38-22, to improve to 1-6. The Dragons (sixth in Class B North) close at 3-4 Brewer Friday.

In Class B South, Mt. Ararat dropped its fourth game in a row and fell to 2-5 and eighth in the standings with a 38-0 loss at Westbrook. The Eagles close at home versus 0-7 Hampden Academy Friday night.

In Class C South, Morse won its sixth in a row and improved to 6-1 with a 56-38 home victory over Lake Region. The Shipbuilders (fourth in the region) close at powerhouse Leavitt (6-1) Friday.

Boys’ soccer

Brunswick and Mt. Ararat’s boys’ soccer teams are playoff-bound.

The Eagles finished the regular season 7-4-3 after a 3-1 loss at Mt. Blue, a 2-1 home win over Edward Little and a 2-2 tie at Brunswick. Mt. Ararat will likely be the No. 4 seed in Class A North and if so, will host a quarterfinal round game Wednesday of next week.

The Dragons closed with a 2-1 loss at Lewiston and a 2-2 home tie versus Mt. Ararat to end up 7-6-1. Brunswick will likely be the No. 7 seed in the region and will go on the road for the quarterfinals next week.

In Class B South, Morse fell to 1-11-1, as its losing skid hit seven with setbacks at home to Maranacook (2-1) and at Gardiner (2-0) last week. The Shipbuilders (13th in the region, where only 11 teams qualify for the playoffs) closed the season at home versus Oceanside Tuesday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick will be the No. 2 seed behind Camden Hills in Class A North after finishing 13-1. The Dragons closed with a 5-3 home loss to Camden Hills, a 6-1 home victory over Lewiston and a 2-1 win at Mt. Ararat. Brunswick will host a quarterfinal Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat finished 5-8-1 and was ranked 10th in Class A North, where only eight teams qualify for the playoffs. The Eagles closed with a 2-0 loss at Edward Little and a 2-1 home loss to Brunswick.

In Class B South, Morse took an 8-3-2 record and the No. 6 ranking into Tuesday’s finale at Oceanside. The Shipbuilders were coming off a scoreless tie at Maranacook and a 3-0 home win over Gardiner. Morse will either host a preliminary round game this weekend or go on the road for a quarterfinal Tuesday.

Volleyball

Brunswick’s second-year volleyball team will make the Class A playoffs. The Dragons dropped 3-0 decisions at home to Gardiner (13-25, 22-25, 18-25) and at Falmouth last week to fall to 6-7 and eighth in the Heal Points standings. Brunswick went to Deering for the regular season finale Tuesday. The Dragons will likely host Bonny Eagle in a preliminary round match.

Cross country

The Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference championship meet was held last Saturday.

In the Class A girls’ race, Mt. Ararat was runner-up to Camden Hills, while Brunswick came in third.

In Class A boys’ competition, Mt. Ararat was third and Brunswick placed fourth (Hampden Academy was first).

In the Class B, Morse’s girls were second to Maranacook, while the Shipbuilders boys placed fifth (Lincoln Academy finished first).

The regional championships are this Saturday with the state meet the following Saturday.