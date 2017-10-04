October arrives, fall sports fun ramps up-Southern edition

Scarborough’s Nick Anderson wins possession of the ball during the Red Storm’s 2-1 overtime loss at Falmouth Tuesday.

South Portland boys’ soccer coach Bryan Hoy is surrounded by his players following Tuesday’s 3-0 win at Cheverus, which gave Hoy 100 victories for his career. The Red Riots stayed undefeated on the season.

Scarborough’s Asia Mattress goes up for a kill as Cape Elizabeth’s Madison Sarka defends during the Capers’ 3-0 victory last week.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Scarborough-Falmouth and South Portland-Cheverus boys’ soccer, South Portland-Falmouth girls’ soccer and Cape Elizabeth-Scarborough volleyball game stories, with photos, see theforecaster.net)

The weather is finally feeling fall-like and the first hardware of the fall sports season will be handed out Saturday. While the regular season still has a way to go in several sports, the postseason isn’t far away, meaning every event takes on added importance. Here’s a glimpse at what happened in recent days and a look at what’s on tap:

Football

Scarborough’s football team improved to 4-1 and third in Class A South behind Bonny Eagle and Thornton Academy after a 48-21 home win over South Portland last Friday. The Red Storm raced to a 21-0 first quarter lead behind a 44-yard touchdown run from Jarret Flaker, an interception return for a touchdown by Jeremy Sendrowski and a Zoltan Panyi-to-Reece Lagerquist 24-yard TD. Panyi and Connor Kelly hooked up for a 12-yard score in the second period, but the Red Riots pulled within 27-7 at halftime on a 26-yard scoring strike from Jake Poole to Zack Johnson. After Poole hit Hunter Owen to cut the deficit to 13, Scarborough pushed its lead to 41-14 behind a 26-yard TD run from Cody Dudley and a 1-yard dive by Panyi. In the fourth period, Poole threw his third touchdown pass, a 4-yard strike to Spencer Houlette, but a 57-yard Flaker run put it away and accounted for the final score. Panyi wound up 9-of-15 for 192 yards and a pair of scores, while Poole went 18-of-29 for 162 yards and three TDs. Flaker ran for 101 yards, while Houlette had 114 and Poole 98 for South Portland.

Scarborough is at 3-2 Windham Friday night. The teams didn’t play last year.

The Red Riots (2-3 and sixth in Class A South) host 3-2 Sanford in a pivotal contest Friday night (see theforecaster.net for game story). Last year, the Spartans won in South Portland, 33-7.

In Class C South, Cape Elizabeth improved to 4-1 and fifth in the Heals after a 61-6 home domination of Gray-New Gloucester last weekend. The Capers raced to a 40-0 lead after one period, as Ryan Weare had a 6-yard run, Jack Glanville scored on a 17-yard scamper, Andrew Hartel hit Sulayman Shir from 52-yards out, Garrett Mello returned a blocked punt 20 yards, Jacob Brydson returned a punt 37-yards to paydirt and Glanville scored on a 37-yard rush. A 52-yard Glanville-to-Matt Conley TD pass and a 33-yard run by Brydson made it 54-0 at the half. Ryan McKean completed Cape Elizabeth’s scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run in the third period and the Patriots got their only points of the game in that quarter as well.

The Capers go to 5-0 Leavitt for a pivotal showdown Friday night. The teams didn’t meet in 2016.

Boys’ soccer

South Portland’s boys’ soccer team continues to steal headlines as it now sits second behind Falmouth in the Class A South Heals at 9-0-1. Last Thursday, in the schools’ first-ever meeting, the Red Riots blanked visiting Falmouth, 2-0, behind goals from Charlie Cronin and Kyle Patterson. Tuesday, South Portland gave coach Bryan Hoy his 100th career victory, 3-0, at Cheverus, as Cronin scored twice, Patterson added a goal and senior goalkeeper Riley Hasson made 11 saves, several of the highlight reel variety.

“It’s a landmark,” Cronin said. “(Coach) took us over when we weren’t the strongest team, so for him to do this is a huge accomplishment.”

“If you look at the history of South Portland boys’ soccer, it hasn’t always been the strongest, so for him to come in and win 100 games so quickly is really impressive,” Hasson said. “He should celebrate this, but he knows that we have an idea in mind of going farther and putting a banner up in our gym.”

“It means a lot,” Hoy added. “When I took over the program, one of my goals was to be a top program and we got there. I’m really proud of the program to become of the top teams around.”

The Red Riots hosted Bonny Eagle Thursday, then have a critical test at Portland Tuesday before welcoming Sanford next Thursday.

Scarborough gave longtime Mark Diaz his 250th victory with the program, 3-1, at Kennebunk last week, then stretched its streak to five straight wins with a 5-0 home triumph over Windham last Thursday. Alex Dobecki had two goals, while Eliot Dumais, Wyatt Keller and Brandon Wasser finished with one apiece. Tuesday, the Red Storm fell to 7-3 with a 2-1 loss at Falmouth in the programs’ first regular season encounter since 2002. Wasser gave Scarborough the lead 21 seconds into the second half, but the Yachtsmen tied the game late and forced overtime, where they handed the Red Storm their first setback in six outings.

“We played well enough to win, but (Falmouth) played well too,” Diaz said. “They’re a good team. My guys battled and it could have gone either way.”

Scarborough was home versus Cheverus Thursday. The Red Storm go to Bonny Eagle Tuesday and host Portland Thursday of next week.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth was 5-3-1 and fifth in the standings following a 2-0 loss at York and a 3-0 home win over Freeport. In the victory, Matt Concannon, Archibald McEvoy and John O’Connor all scored. The Capers were at Greely Thursday, visit Gray-New Gloucester Monday and travel to Waynflete Tuesday.

In Class D South, Greater Portland Christian School was 3-4-1 and ninth at press time after a 3-0 home loss to Vinalhaven last week. After welcoming Chop Point Thursday, the Lions are home with Buckfield Saturday and visit Rangeley Monday.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Scarborough remained undefeated and atop the Class A South Heals at press time following a 10-0 victory at Maine Girls’ Academy Saturday. Leah Dickman, Gaby Panagakos and Ashley Sabatino all scored once, while Josie Couture, Haley Koukos, Caitlin McCaffrey and Molly Murnane had one goal apiece. The Red Storm were at Noble Wednesday, host Cheverus in a pivotal contest Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and welcome Marshwood in another key test Wednesday of next week.

South Portland took a 3-3-3 record and the No. 10 ranking into Wednesday’s game at Westbrook. Last week, the Red Riots enjoyed a 4-1 home win over Biddeford, then were blanked at Falmouth, 1-0. In the victory, Meghan Graff, Jena Leckie, Brooklynn Ortiz and Evelyn Selser all scored against the Tigers. In the loss, South Portland, which is likely going to have to play the rest of the season without injured senior standout Juliana Selser (collarbone), couldn’t generate any offense and gave up a goal in the second half.

“I’m not upset with my team,” Red Riots coach Jeff Selser said. ” Both teams were flat and slow in the first half. We’ve had a potent offense this year, but some days, we’re just not firing.”

South Portland is home against Maine Girls’ Academy Saturday and welcomes Noble Wednesday.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 5-4 and eighth in the standings after Saturday’s 2-0 home loss to York. The Capers hoped to snap a three-game skid Thursday when they welcomed Greely. After going to Lake Region Saturday, Cape Elizabeth is home versus defending Class C South champion Waynflete Tuesday.

In Class D South, GPCS fell to 0-8 and 11th after losses to visiting Vinalhaven (4-0) and at Buckfield (7-1). After going to North Yarmouth Academy Wednesday and hosting Hyde Thursday, the Lions are home against Buckfield Saturday and go to Rangeley Monday.

Field hockey

Scarborough’s field hockey team improved to 11-0 and second behind defending regional champion Massabesic in the Class A South Heals after blanking visiting Noble (4-0), winning at Bonny Eagle (7-2) and shutting out visiting Windham (4-0). Carrie Timpson had a hat trick and Rachel Paradis also scored against the Knights. In the win over the Scots, Timpson scored three more goals and Lucy Malia and Lauren Topchik had two apiece. Against the Eagles, Timpson, Topchik, Julia Booth-Howe and Cat Taylor all rattled the cage. The Red Storm had a showdown at Cheverus Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story), host Kennebunk Saturday, then close at Massabesic Wednesday in a contest which might determine the top seed for the playoffs.

South Portland fell to 3-8 and 14th in Class A South following a 3-1 loss at Gorham, a 3-1 home setback to Falmouth and a 5-0 loss at Thornton Academy. Sydney Sherbourne scored against the Rams and Abby Darling had the goal against the Yachtsmen. The Red Riots were home with Sanford Thursday, play at Portland Monday and close at home versus Westbrook Wednesday.

In Class B South, Cape Elizabeth fell to 2-8 and 10th after a 4-0 loss at Fryeburg Academy, a 1-0 setback at Greely and a 4-1 loss at Freeport. Katie Bozek had the goal against the Falcons. The Capers were at Old Orchard Beach Wednesday, host Yarmouth Friday, welcome the Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op team Monday and close at home versus Gray-New Gloucester Tuesday.

Volleyball

Cape Elizabeth’s volleyball team stayed undefeated, barely, in recent action and continues to lead the Class B standings. Last Thursday, the Capers surprisingly swept visiting Scarborough (25-23, 25-11, 25-21), as Maggie Dadmun had 23 assists and Megan Connelly added nine kills and five service points.

“We knew we had this in us,” Connelly said. “We knew if we played our hearts out and we played our game, we’d do great.”

“I thought it would be a battle and two of the sets were,” said Capers coach Sarah Boeckel. “We love the long points. Mentally, we’re really tough right now. I feel very lucky to walk out of here with a win.”

Tuesday, Cape Elizabeth improved to 11-0 after outlasting host Greely, the defending Class A champion, in a five-set thriller (16-25, 25-15, 25-21, 18-25, 15-8). The Capers faced another key test Thursday when Falmouth visited. They go to Windham Tuesday.

Scarborough was 8-2 and third in Class A, after losing at Cape Elizabeth in three-sets and winning in three-sets at Gorham. Against the Capers, Asia Mattress had nine kills and Ivy DiBiase a dozen assists, but it wasn’t enough.

“Cape just started playing better,” said Red Storm coach Jon Roberts. “They’re a great team.”

Scarborough was home with Thornton Academy Thursday, welcomes Portland Tuesday and has a showdown at Biddeford Thursday of next week,

South Portland was 5-5 and eighth in Class A following five-set losses at Portland (25-17, 26-28, 25-22, 17-25, 12-15) and at home versus Biddeford (15-25, 25-14, 10-25, 25-20, 6-15). Molly Mawhinney had 13 kills in the loss to the Bulldogs. The Red Riots were at York Thursday, host Windham Saturday and go to Thornton Academy Tuesday.

Cross country

Local cross country teams traveled to Belfast last Saturday for the annual Festival of Champions.

In the girls’ meet, won by Glastonbury, Connecticut, Cape Elizabeth placed 12th, Scarborough was 27th and South Portland finished 60th. The Capers were led by Lila Gaudrault, who was 14th individually on the 5-kilometer course in 19 minutes, 9.38 seconds. Bethany Sholl paced the Red Storm by placing 15th in 19:11.31. The fastest Red Riot runner was Grace Caselden (296th, 24:04.58).

In the boys’ race, won by Concord, New Hampshire, Scarborough placed 14th, Cape Elizabeth was 22nd and South Portland came in 33rd. The Red Storm were led by Connor Coffin (18th, 16:26.41). The Capers’ top finisher was Jack Bassett (23rd, 16:35.99). The Red Riots were paced by Nicolas Borelli (139th, 18:11.45).

Friday, Scarborough hosts South Portland, Massabesic, Noble and Windham and Cape Elizabeth, along with NYA and Wells, runs at Traip Academy.

Golf

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association state qualifier was held Monday.

Scarborough, which went 8-2 in the regular season, shot a team round of 330 to finish third and qualify for Saturday’s state match at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro. The Red Storm were led by Ethan Mason and Peter Malia, who both shot a round of 79, which tied seventh-best and qualified for the individual state match, Saturday, Oct. 14, also at Natanis. Anthony Burnham (82) also qualified as an individual and Cam Chamberlain (83) rounded out the scoring.

South Portland (357) was 12th and did not qualify. Aidan Schifano (82) did qualify as an individual. Andrew Varipatis shot an 89, Daniel Mickiewicz had a 92 and Connor Buckley shot a 94. The Red Riots went 0-10 in the regular season.

The Western Maine Conference qualifier was contested Wednesday (too late for this edition).

Sports Editor Michael Hoffer can be reached at mhoffer@theforecaster.net. Follow him on Twitter: @foresports.