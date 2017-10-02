October arrives, fall sports fun ramps up-Portland edition

Deering’s Abdirizak Ibrahim heads the ball during the Rams’ 2-1 loss at Falmouth last week.

(Ed. Note: For the complete Deering-Falmouth boys’ soccer and Cheverus-Bonny Eagle and Waynflete-Freeport girls’ soccer game stories, see theforecaster.net)

The weather is finally feeling fall-like and the first hardware of the fall sports season will be handed out Saturday. While the regular season still has a way to go in most sports, the postseason isn’t far away, meaning every event takes on added importance. Here’s a glimpse at what happened in recent days and a look at what’s on tap:

Boys’ soccer

Cheverus’ boys’ soccer team, which only won four games and missed the playoffs in 2016, is enjoying a nice bounce-back season and was 6-3 and fifth in the Class A South Heal Points standings after a 2-1 double-overtime home loss to Marshwood and a 1-0 victory at Deering last week. In the setback, Jack Mullen had the goal to force OT. Against the Rams, Michael Nason scored the goal and goalkeeper Harrison Bell stopped nine shots. The Stags were home against undefeated South Portland Tuesday (see theforecaster.net for game story), go to Scarborough Thursday and welcome Thornton Academy Tuesday of next week.

Portland improved to 8-1 and third in the region after blanking visiting Sanford (3-0) and prevailing at Westbrook (3-1) last week. Alex Millones, Zekariya Shaib and Tahn Tiparos scored in the win over the Spartans. Against the Blue Blazes, Tiparos and Manny Yugu scored conventional goals and the Bulldogs also benefited from an “own goal.” After hosting Marshwood Tuesday, Portland goes to rival Deering in a playoff rematch Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story) and hosts South Portland Tuesday of next week.

Deering fell to 6-3 and ninth after losing last week at Falmouth (2-1) and at home to Cheverus (1-0). In their first-ever meeting against the Yachtsmen, Bill Turahimbawe tied the game with 10 minutes left, but with 2:46 to go, the Rams were called for a hand ball in the box and Falmouth made the penalty kick to win.

“It’s no fun to lose that way, but I thought Falmouth controlled the play tonight,” Deering coach Joel Costigan said. “We just didn’t click all the way through.”

The Rams are home with Portland Thursday as they hope to avenge last year’s playoff ouster. Deering then visits Bonny Eagle Saturday and plays at Sanford Tuesday of next week.

In Class C South, Waynflete suffered a 2-1 loss at Freeport, then blanked host Wells (2-0) and improved to 6-1-1 with a 6-1 home victory over Fryeburg Academy. Ilyas Abdi had the goal in the setback. Abdi and Askar Houssein had the goals and Max Winson made six saves against the Warriors. In the win over the Raiders, Thorne Keiffer had two goals, while Houssein, Ben Adey, Luca Antolini and Oliver Burdick also scored. The Flyers (fifth in the standings at the start of the week) were home with St. Dom’s Monday, welcome Sacopee Valley Saturday and play host to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Cheverus was third in the Class A South Heals at press time after improving to 8-1 last week with wins over visiting Bonny Eagle (2-0) and Deering (2-0, in a game played at Fitzpatrick Stadium). Against the Scots, Lauren Jordan scored an early goal and Emma Gallant added a highlight reel, back-to-the-cage tally in the second half. Both goals were set up by throws from Abby Cavallaro.

“I knew (Bonny Eagle would) come out tough,” Jordan said. “It’s a good win. We have to keep pushing, keep working. Every game is very important.”

“Bonny Eagle is always a battle,” Cavallaro said. “We knew they came close to Scarborough and Scarborough is a top team, so we knew we had our work cut out for us.”

“It’s really one game at a time,” added Cheverus coach Craig Roberts. “We’re in a situation where every game is a playoff-type game. We won’t look too far ahead. That’s worked well for us so far.”

The Stags are at Biddeford Wednesday and have a pivotal showdown at undefeated Scarborough Saturday (see theforecaster.net for game story).

Portland got back in the win column last week, edging host Falmouth (3-2) and blanking Westbrook (4-0) to improve to 3-5-1 and 12th in Class A South. Annika More, Isabella More and Grace Stacey had the goals against the Yachtsmen. In the win over the Blue Blazes, both More twins, as well as Inez Braceras and Toni Stevenson, found the net. The Bulldogs host Thornton Academy Wednesday and visit Noble Friday.

Deering blanked visiting Massabesic (3-0) and lost at Cheverus (2-0) last week. Mia Sargent had two goals and Kiaya Gatchell also tickled the twine in the victory. Gianna Charest stopped 11 shots in the setback. The Rams (2-5-2 and 13th in the region) hosted Thornton Academy Monday and visit Marshwood Wednesday.

Maine Girls’ Academy fell to 0-9 and 19th in Class A South after falling at Bonny Eagle (14-0), at home to defending regional champion Gorham (9-1) and at home to Scarborough (10-0). Serena Mower had the goal against the Rams. The Lions go to Sanford Wednesday and visit South Portland Saturday.

Waynflete fell to 3-3-1 and seventh in Class C South after a 2-0 loss at Freeport last Monday. It was the Flyers’ first setback against the Falcons since 2005.

“We executed our game plan exactly the way we wanted to do today for 50 minutes,” Waynflete coach Jon Shardlow said. “You have to give them credit. We didn’t beat ourselves today and I’m very proud of our team.”

The Flyers were back in action Tuesday at St. Dom’s. After visiting Old Orchard Beach Wednesday, Waynflete is at Sacopee Valley Saturday and goes to Cape Elizabeth Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Cheverus’ field hockey team continues to lead the way in victories and on-field drama. Last week, the Stags outslugged visiting Sanford (7-4) and blanked host Portland (8-0) before dropping a 3-2 overtime thriller to visiting Westbrook in a game played at Fitzpatrick Stadium. Against the Spartans, Bella Booth had three goals, Sophia Pompeo two and Haley Hinkle and Lucia Pompeo one apiece. Kat Kane had 10 saves. Booth, Lucia Pompeo and Sophia Pompeo had two goals apiece and Hinkle and Paige DeGeorge had one each in the win over the Bulldogs. Against the Blue Blazes, Lucia Pompeo scored early and Booth tied the game late in regulation, but Westbrook got the final goal to drop Cheverus to 8-2 and third in the Class A South Heals at press time. The Stags went to Marshwood for a playoff rematch Tuesday, host undefeated Scarborough Thursday (see theforecaster.net for game story), visit Deering Saturday and close the regular season at home against Noble Wednesday of next week.

Deering fell to 1-8 and 15th in Class A South after losses last week at Marshwood (2-0) and at home to Scarborough (8-0). After going to Noble Monday and hosting Bonny Eagle Tuesday, the Rams visit Windham Thursday, host Cheverus Saturday and close at Kennebunk Wednesday of next week.

Portland played host Windham to a 1-1 draw last Monday, then fell to 0-9-1 with losses to visiting Cheverus (8-0) and host Kennebunk (7-0). Bridget Maloney had the goal in the tie. Jada McIlwain had 29 saves against the Stags and stopped 22 more against the Rams. The Bulldogs (16th in Class A South) welcomed Massabesic Monday. They go to Biddeford Thursday, welcome South Portland Monday and close at Gorham Wednesday of next week.

The Maine Girls’ Academy/Waynflete co-op team fell to 0-9 and 13th in Class C South after losses last week at St. Dom’a (14-0), at Traip Academy (3-1) and at home against Sacopee Valley (3-1). After visiting Wells Monday, the Flying Lions host Traip Academy Wednesday and St. Dom’s Friday, play at Cape Elizabeth Monday and close at home against Old Orchard Beach the following day.

Volleyball

Deering’s volleyball team remained undefeated and atop the Class A Heals when the week began. Last week, the Rams improved to 9-0 by blanking visiting Cheverus (25-14, 25-12, 25-17) and downing host Bonny Eagle in four sets (25-15, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21). Maddy Broda had 22 assists and 11 aces and Avery Donovan added nine kills in the win over the Stags. Against the Scots, Broda had 32 assists. Deering was at Massabesic Tuesday, then makes a trip Down East to face Ellsworth Friday and Mt. Desert Island Saturday before coming home Tuesday of next week for a critical match versus perennial power Biddeford.

Portland appears playoff-bound, boasting a 5-4 record at press time and sitting fifth in Class A, where nine teams qualify. Last week, the Bulldogs lost in straight sets to visiting Biddeford (14-25, 13-25, 11-25) and at Thornton Academy (17-25, 11-25, 21-25), then outlasted visiting South Portland in a five-set thriller (17-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-17, 15-12). Reagan Brown had 14 kills in the victory. Portland was at Marshwood Tuesday, hosts Windham Thursday and visits Scarborough Tuesday of next week.

Cheverus fell to 1-8 and 12th in Class A after three-set losses at Deering (14-25, 12-25, 17-25) and Yarmouth (12-25, 19-25, 19-25) last week. Julia Pomerleau had five blocks against the Rams and five kills in the loss to the Clippers.

Cross country

Maine Girls’ Academy traveled to Belfast Saturday for the annual Festival of Champions. The Lions came in 62nd as a team (Glastonbury, Connecticut came in first). MGA’s top finisher was Chloe Cott (338th for scoring purposes, 25:22.74).

Closer to home, Deering and Portland joined Kennebunk at Noble. In the boys’ meet, the Rams were first and the Bulldogs placed third. Deering’s Jerry Mixangelo was the fastest individual (17:08.60). Portland was led by Liam Niles (third, 17:37.90). The Rams won the girls’ meet too, as Nicole Whipkey was first individually in 20:15.80. The Bulldogs placed fourth and were paced by Elizabeth Thomas (16th, 24:20.40).

Waynflete took part in a seven-team meet at Freeport. The Flyers girls were second to Fryeburg Academy and were led by Abby Pipkin, who was third in 20:12.91. The boys’ team came in fourth (the Falcons were first) and was paced by Henry Spritz (third, 16:43.16).

Thursday, MGA hosts Bonny Eagle, Kennebunk, Thornton Academy and Westbrook and on Friday, Deering welcomes Cheverus, Biddeford and Gorham, Portland joins Falmouth and Sanford at Marshwood and Waynflete runs with Freeport, Gray-New Gloucester and York at Greely.

Golf

The Southwestern Maine Activities Association state qualifier was held Monday (too late for this edition). Teams were hoping to make it to the state match, which will be held Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

Cheverus enjoyed the best regular season, finishing 7-3 after beating Falmouth (7.5-5.5) and South Portland (9-4) in its final two outings.

Portland finished 5-5 after an 8-5 win over Deering and a 7-6 loss to Falmouth.

Deering wound up 2-8 after losses to Falmouth (9.5-3.5) and Scarborough (12.5-0.5)

