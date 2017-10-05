October arrives, fall sports fun ramps up-Midcoast edition

Brunswick’s girls’ cross country team took part in the Festival of Champions meet last weekend and came in 31st.

The weather is finally feeling fall-like and the first hardware of the fall sports season will be handed out Saturday. While the regular season still has a way to go in several sports, the postseason isn’t far away, meaning every event takes on added importance. Here’s a glimpse at what happened in recent days and a look at what’s on tap:

Football

Morse’s football team improved to 4-1 and seventh in the Class C South Heal Points standings after Friday’s 56-14 win at Belfast. The Shipbuilders welcome 1-4 Freeport Friday.

Mt. Ararat lost at home to Biddeford, 22-0, to fall to 2-3 and seventh in Class B South. The Eagles host 5-0 Kennebunk, the defending regional champion, Friday.

Defending Class B champion Brunswick was still chasing its first win at press time. Last week, the Dragons fell to 0-5 with a 35-0 loss at Kennebunk in a state game rematch. Friday, Brunswick hosts 3-2 Lawrence.

Boys’ soccer

Mt. Ararat’s boys’ soccer team was 4-3-2 and fifth in Class A North at press time after a 1-0 home win over Cony and a 2-0 loss at Bangor. The Eagles were home with Morse Tuesday and Lewiston Thursday and visit Mt. Blue Tuesday of next week.

Brunswick started 0-5, but has won four straight to move up to 10th in Class A North. Last week, the Dragons handled visiting Oxford Hills (5-1) and host Skowhegan (9-0). Brunswick was home with Lincoln Academy Tuesday, welcomes Edward Little Friday and plays at Camden Hills Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Morse fell to 1-8-1 and 12th after losses at Lincoln Academy (6-2) and Leavitt (2-0) last week. The Shipbuilders were at Mt. Ararat Tuesday and host Maranacook Tuesday of next week.

Girls’ soccer

On the girls’ side, Brunswick improved to 9-0 and first in Class A North with wins last week over visiting Oxford Hills (5-0) and Skowhegan (2-0). The Dragons were at Lincoln Academy Tuesday and Edward Little Thursday and play host to Camden Hills Tuesday of next week.

Mt. Ararat was 3-4-1 and eighth after wins over visiting Hampden Academy (3-1) and host Cony (2-0) and a 2-1 home loss to Bangor last week. The Eagles were at Morse Wednesday, visit Lewiston Friday, host Lewiston Saturday, then welcome Mt. Blue Tuesday of next week.

In Class B South, Morse was 6-2-1 and third behind Yarmouth and Oak Hill at press time following a 3-2 victory at Lincoln Academy and a 2-1 home win over Leavitt. The Shipbuilders welcome Mt. Ararat Wednesday and visit Maranacook Tuesday of next week.

Field hockey

Mt. Ararat’s field hockey team was 7-3 and third in Class A North following 1-0 home wins over Bangor and Hampden Academy last week. The Eagles were home with Edward Little Tuesday and Morse Thursday, go to Lewiston Monday and close at Messalonskee Wednesday of next week.

Brunswick was 4-7 and ninth at the start of the week following a 4-1 loss at Camden Hills and a 4-1 home victory over Lewiston. The Dragons were home with Lincoln Academy Wednesday, visit Cony Tuesday and close at home versus defending state champion Skowhegan Wednesday of next week.

In Class B North, Morse was 5-4 and 12th after a 9-0 loss at Lawrence and a 9-1 home setback to Belfast. After hosting Maranacook Tuesday and visiting Mt. Ararat Thursday, the Shipbuilders go to Waterville Saturday. Morse closes the regular season at home next week versus Mt. View and Oceanside.

Volleyball

The Brunswick/Mt. Ararat co-op volleyball team was 5-5 and sixth in Class A at press time following a 3-1 home win over Lake Region and a straight set home loss to defending Class B champion Greely. The Dragons went to Wells Tuesday and host Gardiner Tuesday of next week.

Cross country

Brunswick took part in the Festival of Champions in Belfast Saturday. The Dragons boys came in 20th (Concord, New Hampshire was first) and were paced by Cameron Ashby (76th for scoring purposes in 17 minutes, 32.51 seconds). The girls were 31st (Glastonbury, Connecticut was first) and were paced by Micaela Ashby (61st, 20:25.83).

Mt. Ararat hosted Gardiner and Morse. The Eagles boys placed first, while the Shipbuilders finished second. In the girls’ meet, Mt. Ararat was the only team to score.

Golf

The team golf state championships will be contested Saturday at Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

The individual championships are Saturday, Oct. 14, also in Vassalboro.